Board Meeting 29 May 2026 21 May 2026

Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. The appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2026-27; 3. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 4 Feb 2026

Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 13th February, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1) Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg., 2015; 2) Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and quarter ended on September 30th 2025 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 13th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1) Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg., 2015; 2) Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. Please note that the said meeting was held around 03:00 p.m. (IST) and closed at around 03:45 p.m. (IST). The Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025 with Limited Review Report is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2025 1 Sep 2025

A.G.M. Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The matters As per Attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) The Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025