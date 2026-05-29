iifl-logo

Sawaca Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0.35
(0.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Sawaca Business CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202621 May 2026
Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Annual Audited Standalone Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 together with the Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. The appointment of Internal Auditors of the Company for F.Y. 2026-27; 3. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20264 Feb 2026
Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2025 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 13th February, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1) Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg., 2015; 2) Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and quarter ended on September 30th 2025 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015 we would like to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on today, 13th November, 2024, has inter-alia considered and approved the following:- 1) Standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Reg., 2015; 2) Considered and approved all other businesses as per agenda circulated. Please note that the said meeting was held around 03:00 p.m. (IST) and closed at around 03:45 p.m. (IST). The Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2025 with Limited Review Report is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20251 Sep 2025
A.G.M. Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve The matters As per Attachment. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) The Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20256 Aug 2025
Sawaca Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30th 2025 together with Limited Review Report thereon by the statutory auditor of the Company as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

Sawaca Business: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Sawaca Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.