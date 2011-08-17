TO THE MEMBERS OF

SCIL VENTURES LIMITED

The Directors take pleasure in presenting the21stAnnual Report, together with the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2016.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars Year ended 31-3-2016 Year ended 31-3-2015 Gross Total Income 779.65 938.55 Profit before Depreciation and Taxes 689.45 849.39 Depreciation 8.46 5.47 Profit before Tax 680.99 843.92 Excess Provision written back for earlier years Nil Nil Provision for Income tax (125.60) (160.00) Deferred Tax (net) (4.36) 0.71 Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax 551.03 684.63

2. OPERATIONS

Your Companys main object is to carry on the business of analysis and research on the financial and other parameters of the entities, both listed or unlisted on the stock exchanges of India and abroad, with a view to advise clients as to whether an investment can be made or otherwise in the shares, stocks, units,debentures, debenture stocks, bonds,mortgages, and securities issued by these companies, corporations or undertakings.

3. DIRECTORS

Mrs. Hema B. Rajashekar, Director retires from the Board of Directors by rotation, in pursuance of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Articles of Association of the Company. Being eligible for reappointment, she has offered herself for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends her reappointment.

4. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the followingstatements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

(a) that in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2016, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) that such accounting policies asmentioned in Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Statements have been selected and applied consistently and judgements and estimates have been made that are reasonable and prudent so asto give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company asat March 31, 2016 and of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) that the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis;

(e) tha t systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

5. DIVIDEND

Your Directors do not recommend payment of dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016.

6. SHARE CAPITAL

The paid up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2016 was Rs.2,40,06,000/-. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity. As on 31st March, 2016, the Directors of the Company hold the equity shares of the Company as follows:

Name of the Director Number of Shares % of Total Capital Rajashekar S lyer 15,187 0.63% Hema B Rajashekar 3,100 0.13% N. Narayanan Nil Nil

7. FINANCE

Cash and cash equivalent as at 31st March, 2016 was Rs.6,11,58,033/- (as at 31st March 2015 Rs. 1,30,56,173). The Company continues to focus on judicious management of its working capital. Receivables, inventories and other working capital parameters were kept under strict check through continuous monitoring.

7.1 Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposits from the public and shareholders falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

7.2 Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The Company has not provided Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. FUTURE ASPECTS

With view to build anoperationally efficientorganisation that generates a sustainable long term value to its shareholders, as reported in the 20th Annual Report, mergerof the companies under the same management to form single entity is in process. It is intended this merger of the entities would consolidate their businesses into a single entity which will attain efficiencies and create a unified platform for growth. As stated in the last report, the benefits from the proposed merger are a) Increase in long term value for the shareholders b) De-risking business profile with strong market c) higher brand image & higher confidence d) focused operational efforts e)realizing operational synergies in terms of compliances and governance e) Greater financial strength f) Attracting best talents, increased employee confidence and morale.

The petition for merger is already filed with HonbleBombay High Court and the procedure of merger will be completed after following due course as per the legal provisions.

9. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Your Company has constituted a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee in accordance with Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. The CSR Policy has been devised on the basis of the recommendations made by the CSR Committee.

Brief outline of Corporate Social Responsibility Policy of the Company: Your Companys Corporate Social Responsibility Policy shall act as a guideline for the Company for undertaking Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") activities enumerated under Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013 and in particular for supporting local communities on a variety of socially desirable activities with a view to enable high impact of the same and to ensure visible and measurable outcomes of the funds deployed towards such activities.

Scope of the CSRPolicy: Your Companys CSRPolicy pertains to all activities to be undertaken by the Company towards fulfilling its statutory CSRobjectives.

CSR Activities for the Company: Your Company proposes to support/undertake the activities/ projects/ programmes in the following areas as its primary focus. It may, however, undertake and support projects/ programmes in the other areas as may be approved by its Committee that are also designated as permissible activities as per the relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules:

• Promoting education, including special education and employment enhancing vocational skills especially amongst children, women, elderly and the differently abled and livelihood enhancement projects.

• Promoting gender equality and empowering women, setting up hostels and homes for women and orphans; setting up old age homes, day care centers and such other facilities for senior citizens and undertaking measures for reducing inequalities faced by socially and economically backward groups.

• Ensuring environmental sustainability, ecological sustainability, protection of flora and fauna, animal welfare, agro-forestry,conservation of natural resources and maintainingquality of soil, air and water Composition of CSRCommittee: Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the allied rules, the Company has duly constituted the CSR Committee, comprising the following members:

1. Mr. Rajashekar lyer (Chairman & Managing Director)

2. Mrs. Hema B. Rajashekar (Executive Director), Average net profit of the Company for last three financial years (2012-13;2013-14;2014-15;): Rs. 2,76,50,516 (Previous year Rs.60,04,269) .

Prescribed CSR expenditure (two per cent of the above amount): Rs.5,53,011(Previousyear Rs.1,20,085) Details of CSRspend during the financial year:

(a) Total amount to be spent for the financial year including unspent amount of earlier year: Rs.6,73,096

(b) Amount unspent, if any: Rs.6,73,096(Please see Note below)

(c) Manner in which the amount spent during the financial year is detailed below:

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. s. No. CSR Project or Activity identified Sector in which the Project is covered Projects or programmes (1) Local Area or other (2) Specify the state or district where projects or programmes were undertaken Amount outlay (Budget) projects or programmes wise (Rs.) Amount spent on th e projects or programmes (l)Direct expenditure on programmes or projects (Rs.) (2) Overheads (Rs.) Cumulativ e expenditu re up to the reporting period Amount spent Directly or Through Impleme nting Agency NIL

:n case the Company hasfailed to spend two per cent of the average net profit of the last three financial years or any part thereof, the Company shall provide the reasons for not spending the amount in its Board report: The intention of the Corporate Social Responsibility related provisions under the Companies Act, 2013is to encourage corporates to meaningfully engage in social development, in view of the same, the CSR Committee of the Company recommended to the Board to not allocate any cash flow in the financial year 2015- 16 and take a considered and long term decision and formulate a long term plan based on the concrete recommendations of the CSR Committee. The said decision was thought fit and proper as the contributions to long term programs would motivate the employees and persons associated with the Company and fulfill the CSR goals of the Company in its true spirit. The CSR Policy of your Company stipulates a transparent monitoring mechanism for implementation of the CSR projects, programs or activities undertaken by the Company which could be achieved by the Company only by undertaking long term programs where it can have a more meaningful participation. Your Company believes that CSRcontributions should be spent directly on projects, programs or activities, where an effective impact analysis is possible.

The CSR Committee of the Company hereby confirms that the implementation and monitoring of CSR Policy, is in compliance with the CSR objectives and Policy of the Company

10. BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The nature of risk is dynamic of business and entrepreneurship. The risk to the business is looked after by the Directors of the Company and take necessary steps to mitigate the same.

11. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business and a proper internal control system is in operation. The Company monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of the internal control system in the Company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company.

12. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

During the year the Company hasheld SixBoard Meetings which were held on 12th May 2015,10th August 2015, 27th August 2015, 20th November 2015, 28th January 2016& 30th March 2016.The Board Meetings were held during the year in a manner such that the intervening period between the two consecutive Board Meetings was not more than 120 days as prescribed under Section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013. As per section 167(l)(b), all the directors attended atleast one Board Meeting held during the financial year.

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

During the year the company has not entered into any related party transactions of a material nature except for the payment of remuneration and sitting fees to the directors and the same is disclosed in Notes to Accounts (Note number 26).

14. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

No significant and material orders were passed by any Regulators or Courts or Tribunals against the Company.

15. AUDITORS

15.1 Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Sections 139 and 141 of the Companies Act,2013, M/s. Pravin Sarvaiya & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office up to the conclusion of 25th Annual General Meeting, subject to the ratification by the members at every Annual General Meeting to be held during their term. The Board recommends the ratification of appointment of M/s. Pravin Sarvaiya & Co, Chartered Accountants, asStatutory Auditors of the Company for financial year 2016 -17,to the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

15.2 Cost Auditors

The Company is not required to maintain cost records as per the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendments Rules, 2014.

16. AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company is not required to constitute an Audit Committee since it does not fall within the class of companies prescribed under The Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

17. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Company is not required to constitute a Nomination and Remuneration Committee since it does not fall within the class of companies prescribed under The Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014.

18. PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO in accordance with provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the required information is not given asit is not applicable to the Company.

19. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith as "Annexure A".

20. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Company has not employed any individual whose remuneration falls within the purview of the limits prescribed under the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2)of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

21. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors take this opportunity to express their appreciation of the excellent co-operation received from the Government, Companys Bankers, Shareholders, employees and all Associates.