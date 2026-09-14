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Seksaria Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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25
(150.00%)
Sep 9, 2026|12:00:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open25
  • Day's High25
  • 52 Wk High25
  • Prev. Close10
  • Day's Low25
  • 52 Wk Low 25
  • Turnover (lac)0.12
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

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Seksaria Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹25

Prev. Close

₹10

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.12

Day's High

₹25

Day's Low

₹25

52 Week's High

₹25

52 Week's Low

₹25

Book Value

₹10

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.2

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Seksaria Finance Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Seksaria Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Seksaria Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

14 Sep, 2026|10:29 PM
Sep-2026Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.97%

Non-Promoter- 37.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Seksaria Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

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Seksaria Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,034.2

35.416,43,888.195,345.520.5819,671.19165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,917.3

138.433,07,163.221,117.60.081,533.663.55

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,028

21.432,41,893.033,444.560.8413,222.36447.6

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,845

27.461,57,575.181,653.590.118,833.38358.14

Tata Capital Ltd

TATACAP

362.8

42.091,54,003.85999.440.166,334.1289.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Seksaria Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

5th Flr Seksaria Chambers,

139 Nagindas Master Rd Fort,

Maharashtra - 400001

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Seksaria Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

The Seksaria Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Seksaria Finance Ltd is ₹25.20 Cr. as of 09 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Seksaria Finance Ltd is 0 and 2.50 as of 09 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Seksaria Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Seksaria Finance Ltd is ₹25 and ₹25 as of 09 Sep ‘26
Seksaria Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Seksaria Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Seksaria Finance Ltd

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