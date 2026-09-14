Invest wise with Expert advice
No Chart Data Available
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹25
Prev. Close₹10
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹25
Day's Low₹25
52 Week's High₹25
52 Week's Low₹25
Book Value₹10
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.2
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,034.2
|35.41
|6,43,888.19
|5,345.52
|0.58
|19,671.19
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,917.3
|138.43
|3,07,163.22
|1,117.6
|0.08
|1,533.6
|63.55
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,028
|21.43
|2,41,893.03
|3,444.56
|0.84
|13,222.36
|447.6
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,845
|27.46
|1,57,575.18
|1,653.59
|0.11
|8,833.38
|358.14
Tata Capital Ltd
TATACAP
362.8
|42.09
|1,54,003.85
|999.44
|0.16
|6,334.12
|89.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
5th Flr Seksaria Chambers,
139 Nagindas Master Rd Fort,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Seksaria Finance Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.