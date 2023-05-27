To, The Members, Shivkamal Impex Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 39th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE.

A summary of the financial performance of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 along with previous year figures are given below:

(Rs in hundreds)

PARTICULARS FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Total Income 44,516.40 33,506.57 Profit before Tax 26,675.59 13,534.57 Less: Tax Expense 7,369.97 3,406.38 Profit for the year 19,305.62 10,128.19 Other Compressive Income/(Loss) for the year, net of Income Tax - - Total Comprehensive Income 19,305.62 10,128.19

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN Pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 and 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the allied Rules, the Annual Return of the Company for Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 will be available on the website of the company i.e. www.shivkamalimpex.com.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS The Board of Directors of the Company meets at regular intervals to take business decisions and to discuss the performance of the Company. During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors met five times viz. on 27/05/2023, 03/08/2023, 08/08/2023, 30/10/2023 and 01/02/2024. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors hereby confirm that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. they have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period;

iii. they have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. they have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v. they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

vi. they have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

FRAUD REPORTING

During the year under review, no incident of fraud has been reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee pursuant to the provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received the Declaration of Independence from its Independent Directors i.e. Ms. Heena Jain (DIN: 09494803) and Mr. Surinder Kumar Nagpal (DIN: 01171148) confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulations 16 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and that they are not disqualified from continuing their appointment as Independent Director.

The Company has received requisite annual declarations/confirmations from all the aforesaid Independent Directors. The Board of Directors of the Company is of the view that Independent Directors fulfill the criteria of independence and they are independent from the management of the Company.

The Company has noted that the names of all Independent Directors has been included in the data bank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (‘IICA). Further, Board of Directors confirms that all the Independent Directors meet the criteria of proficiency in terms of Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) read with Section 150 of Companies Act 2013 and Rules thereon.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY The Companys Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 can be accessed on the Companys website at http://www.shivkamalimpex.com/pdf/policies/ Revised%20POLICY%20ON%20DIRECTORS%20

APPOINTMENT%20AND%20REMUNERATION.p df. The Objective of the Policy is to ensure that: 1. The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully.

2. Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks and 3. Remuneration to Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

RESPONSE TO AUDITORS REMARKS There is no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer made by M/s. Multi Associates, Chartered Accountant, Statutory Auditor of the Company and M/s Siddiqui & Associates, Company Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor of the Company in their Report for the financial year 2023-2024.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 The Company, being a Non-Banking Finance Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in the business of giving loans, is exempt from complying with the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, guarantees and security provided by it. Accordingly, the disclosures of the loans and guarantees given as required under the aforesaid Section have not been given in this Report. Further, the Company has not made any investments attracting the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During the year under review, all the contracts or arrangements entered into by the Company with its related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length.

Accordingly, the disclosure in Form AOC-2 as prescribed under Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not required and hence, the same is not attached with this Report. Details of transactions with related parties during FY 2023-24 are provided in the notes to the Financial Statements of the Company. Related Party Transactions Policy can be accessed at http://www.shivkamalimpex.com/pdf/Related %20party%20Transaction%20Policiy%20(1).pd f.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS During the year under review, total revenue of the Company increased to 44,51,640/- as compared to 33,50,657/- during the previous financial year, registering an increase of 41.71%

The Net Profit after Tax of the Company has also decreased to 19,30,562/- during the year under review as compared to 10,12,819/- during the previous financial year, registering a decrease of 33.88%.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS OF THE COMPANY

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, there has been no change in the nature of business activities of the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which Financial Statements relate i.e. March 31, 2024 and the date of this Report.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on May 27, 2024 resolved not to transfer any amount to General Reserve. Details of the amount transferred by the Company to RBI Reserve Fund Account as per the provisions of Section 45-IC of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 are given in the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 forming part of this Annual Report.

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors of the Company deems it appropriate to preserve the financial resources of the Company for its future activities and therefore, did not recommend any dividend on the Equity Shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO. The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) does not have any manufacturing activity. Thus, the provisions related to conservation of energy and technology absorption are not applicable on the Company. However, the Company makes all efforts towards conservation of energy, protection of environment and ensuring safety. Further, the Company does not have any foreign exchange earnings and outgo.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has a structured Risk Management Policy duly approved by the Board of Directors. The Risk Management process is designed to safeguard the Company from various risks through adequate and timely actions. It is designed to anticipate, evaluate and mitigate risks in order to minimize its impact on the business of the Company. The potential risks are integrated with management process such that they receive the necessary consideration during the decision making. It has been dealt in greater detail in Management Discussion and Analysis Report annexed to this Report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions related to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are applicable on companies having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more; or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more; or a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year.

The present financial position of the Company does not make it mandatory for the Company to undertake CSR initiatives or to formulate CSR Policy during the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Company will constitute CSR Committee, develop CSR Policy and implement the CSR initiatives whenever the same becomes applicable on the Company.

ANNUAL PERFORMANCE EVALUATION In compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the performance evaluation was carried out as under: Board: In accordance with the criteria suggested by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors evaluated the performance of the Board, having regard to various criteria such as Board composition, Board processes, Board dynamics etc. The Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, also evaluated the performance of the Board as a whole based on various criteria. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the Board of Directors as a whole was satisfactory. Committees of the Board: The performance of the Audit Committee, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee was evaluated by the Board having regard to various criteria such as committee composition, committee processes, committee dynamics etc. The Board was of the view that all the committees were performing their functions satisfactorily. Individual Directors: In accordance with the criteria suggested by The Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of each director was evaluated by the entire Board of Directors (excluding the director being evaluated) on various parameters.

Independent Directors, at their separate meeting, have evaluated the performance of Non-independent Directors and the Board as a whole; and of the Chairman of the Board, taking into account the views of other Directors; and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Companys Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The Board and the Independent Directors were of the view that performance of the all the Directors as a whole was satisfactory.

The evaluation framework for assessing the performance of the Directors includes the following broad parameters: Relevant expertise; Attendance of Directors in various meetings of the Board and its Committees; Effective participation in decision making process; Objectivity and independence; Level of awareness and understanding of the Companys business; Professional conduct of the directors in various meetings of the Board and its committees; Compliance with the Code of Conduct of the Company; Ability to act in the best interest of the Company.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE COMPANIES

As on March 31, 2024, the Company does not have any Subsidiary, Associate or Joint Venture Company.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Following are the details of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on March 31, 2024:

Name of the Director/ KMP Designation 1. Ms. Anu Jain Director 2. Mr. Lavkush Mishra Director 3. Mr. Manu Jain Director

Name of the Director/ KMP Designation 4. Ms. Heena Jain Independent Director 5. Mr. Surinder Kumar Nagpal Independent Director 6. Dr. Sugan Chand Jain Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer 7. Mrs. Pooja Tyagi Company Secretary

During the year under review following changes took place in the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Persons: i. Mr. Girish Kumar resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer w.e.f closure of business hours of June 07, 2023. ii. Dr, Sugan Chand Jain was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f October 30, 2023.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Manu Jain (DIN: 07801467) will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified under the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company, being a Non-Deposit accepting Non- Banking Finance Company, has not accepted/ invited any deposits from the public during the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in terms of the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the allied Rules and the Directions issued by Reserve Bank of India for Non-Deposit accepting Non-Banking Finance Companies and shall not accept any deposits from the public without obtaining the prior approval of RBI.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL. During the financial year 2023-24, there were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Company has policies and procedures in place for ensuring proper and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information. The internal control system is supplemented by extensive internal audits, regular reviews by the management and standard policies and guidelines which ensure reliability of financial and all other records as required under Companies Act 2013. The internal auditors have expressed their satisfaction about the adequacy of the control systems and the manner in which the Company is updating its systems and procedures to meet the challenging requirements of the business. Significant audit observations and follow-up action thereon are reported by the Internal Auditors to the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the Companys internal control environment and monitors the implementation of audit recommendations.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 READ W ITH THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014 The Disclosure required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith as Annexure-I.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company is duly constituted in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. All Members of the Committee are persons with ability to read and understand the financial statement. As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Company comprises of two Independent Directors i.e. Mr. Surinder Kumar Nagpal as Chairman and Ms. Heena Jain as a Member, and one Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, Mr. Manu Jain as a Member. The terms of reference of the Audit Committee is as set out in Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The Committee inter-alia reviews the adequacy of Internal Financial Controls and Financial Statements before they are submitted to the Board for their approval. All the recommendations made by the Members of the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board of Directors.

NOMINTION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. As on March 31, 2024, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company comprises of two Independent Directors i.e. Mr. Surinder Kumar Nagpal as a Member, and Ms. Heena Jain as Chairman and one Non-Executive Non- Independent Director, Mr. Lavkush Mishra as a member. The Committee inter-alia identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management, shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance, formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE The Stakeholders Relationship committee is constituted in line with section 178 of the

Companies Act, 2013. As on March 31, 2024, the Stakeholders Relationship committee of the Company comprises of One Independent Director i.e. Ms. Heena Jain as Member, and two Non-Executive Non Independent Director i.e. Mr. Lavkush Mishra as a Chairman and Mr. Manu Jain as member. The Committee inter-alia consider and resolve the grievances of security holders of the Company including redressal of investor complaints such as transfer of securities, non-receipt of dividend / notice / annual reports, etc.

VIGIL MECHANISM

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, the Company has formulated a ‘Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism for the Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns or grievances about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct, Policy for instances reporting of leakage of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and provides safeguard against victimization of employees who avail the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The same is also uploaded on the website of the Company at http://www.shivkamalimpex.com/pdf/policies/ Vigil%20Mechanism.pdf During the year under review, no complaints have been received by the Company from any whistle blower.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

In terms of provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Members of the Company at 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 26, 2022 had appointed M/s. Multi Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 509955C) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of five years to hold office until the conclusion of 42nd AGM.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

M/s R Niwas and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 001828C) was appointed as Internal Auditor of the Company foy Financial Year 2023-24, pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Report of the Internal Auditors is reviewed by the Audit Committee.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

M/s Siddiqui & Associates, Company Secretaries was appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rules framed thereunder. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR-3 for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, is annexed herewith as Annexure-II.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Report as Annexure-III.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in Regulation 17 to 27, clauses (b) to (i) and (t) of Regulation 46(2) and Paragraph C, D and E of Schedule V are not applicable on the companies whose paid- up share capital and net worth is less than Rupees Ten Crore and Rupees Twenty Five Crore respectively.

Since the paid-up share capital and net worth of the Company is less than the aforesaid threshold limit, the Company is not required to comply with the above mentioned Corporate Governance provisions.

DISCLOSURE UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT W ORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013 READ WITH ALLIED RULES. During the year under review, the company had less than ten employees. Hence, the company is not required to constitute Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, no case of sexual harassment was filed with the Company under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 read with the allied Rules.

DISCLOSURES PERTAINING TO MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS PURSUANT TO SECTION 148(1) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 The Company is not required to maintain cost records as specified u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the applicable rules thereon for the FY 2023-24. Hence the clause is not applicable to the Company. SHARE CAPITAL

During the financial year 2023-24, there has been no change in the share capital of the Company. As on March 31, 2024, the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 1,00,55,700 comprising of 10,05,570 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. LISTING FEES

The Listing Fees for the financial year 2024-25 has been paid by the Company to BSE Limited i.e. the Stock Exchange where shares of the Company are listed.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS During the year under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/events on these items during the year under review: a) No application was made or any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year in respect of your Company. b) There was no one time settlement of loan obtained from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Directors place on record their sincere thanks and appreciation for the continued services of the employees who have largely contributed to the efficient management of the Company. The Directors also place on record their appreciation for the support from the Government of India, the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Stock Exchange, Investors, Lenders and other regulatory authorities.