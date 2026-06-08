Shradha Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
2.08
3.26
4.3
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.53
-0.83
-0.84
Working capital
0.17
-1.25
-2.44
5.28
Other operating items
Operating
1.44
0.18
-0.14
8.59
Capital expenditure
-4.1
0
-0.04
0.01
Free cash flow
-2.65
0.18
-0.19
8.61
Equity raised
87.55
88.43
84.16
81.63
Investing
0
0.01
5.02
12.5
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.9
88.63
88.98
102.74
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.