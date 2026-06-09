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Shradha Realty Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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34.01
(-0.87%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:34:47 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

1.75

7.91

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-77.9

-78.74

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-1.18

-5.61

As % of sales

98.68

0

67.44

70.92

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.2

-0.19

-0.1

As % of sales

767.58

0

10.93

1.29

Other costs

-0.25

-0.19

-0.32

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

323.31

0

18.77

5.25

Operating profit

-0.86

-0.4

0.04

1.78

OPM

-1,089.58

0

2.84

22.52

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

2.73

2.61

3.35

2.67

Profit before tax

1.76

2.08

3.26

4.3

Taxes

-0.38

-0.53

-0.83

-0.84

Tax rate

-21.65

-25.6

-25.56

-19.58

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

1.55

2.42

3.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

1.55

2.42

3.45

yoy growth (%)

-11.11

-35.97

-29.81

-23.05

NPM

1,736.68

0

138.72

43.68

Shradha Infrapr. : related Articles

No Record Found

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