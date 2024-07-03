Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorRealty
Open₹34.31
Prev. Close₹34.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹34.5
Day's Low₹34
52 Week's High₹72.09
52 Week's Low₹26.34
Book Value₹26.92
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)275.39
P/E13.45
EPS2.55
Divi. Yield1.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
10.12
10.12
10.12
10.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.78
58.08
49.06
44.16
Net Worth
75.9
68.2
59.18
54.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.07
0
1.75
7.91
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-77.9
-78.74
Raw materials
-0.07
0
-1.18
-5.61
As % of sales
98.68
0
67.44
70.92
Employee costs
-0.61
-0.2
-0.19
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.76
2.08
3.26
4.3
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.53
-0.83
-0.84
Working capital
0.17
-1.25
-2.44
5.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-77.9
-78.74
Op profit growth
114.58
-912.54
-97.21
-7.69
EBIT growth
-15.61
-35.94
-24.29
-16.6
Net profit growth
-11.11
-35.97
-29.81
-23.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
117.05
109.06
110.45
90.42
1.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
117.05
109.06
110.45
90.42
1.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
20.63
6.58
6.58
7.08
2.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.3
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.9
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.5
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,600.4
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,327.6
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Director
Satish Wate
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Nitesh Sanklecha
Independent Director
Ravindra Singh Sighvi
Independent Director
Asha Sampath
Whole-time Director
Shreyas Raisoni
Non Executive Director
Chandrakant Waikar
Shradha House Kingsway BlockNo,
F/8 Near Shri Mohini Complex,
Maharashtra - 440001
Tel: 91-712-6617181
Website: http://www.shradhainfra.in
Email: shradhainfra@gmail.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Shradha Infraprojects Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha...
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Reports by Shradha Realty Ltd
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