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Shradha Realty Ltd Share Price Live

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34
(-0.90%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:05:47 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open34.31
  • Day's High34.5
  • 52 Wk High72.09
  • Prev. Close34.31
  • Day's Low34
  • 52 Wk Low 26.34
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E13.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value26.92
  • EPS2.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)275.39
  • Div. Yield1.75
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shradha Realty Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹34.31

Prev. Close

₹34.31

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹34.5

Day's Low

₹34

52 Week's High

₹72.09

52 Week's Low

₹26.34

Book Value

₹26.92

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

275.39

P/E

13.45

EPS

2.55

Divi. Yield

1.75

Shradha Realty Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2025

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31 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 May 2025

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 11 Jul, 2025

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3 Dec 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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15 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

Rights

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26 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

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Shradha Realty Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Shradha Realty Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 25.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Shradha Realty Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

10.12

10.12

10.12

10.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.78

58.08

49.06

44.16

Net Worth

75.9

68.2

59.18

54.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.07

0

1.75

7.91

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-77.9

-78.74

Raw materials

-0.07

0

-1.18

-5.61

As % of sales

98.68

0

67.44

70.92

Employee costs

-0.61

-0.2

-0.19

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.76

2.08

3.26

4.3

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.53

-0.83

-0.84

Working capital

0.17

-1.25

-2.44

5.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-77.9

-78.74

Op profit growth

114.58

-912.54

-97.21

-7.69

EBIT growth

-15.61

-35.94

-24.29

-16.6

Net profit growth

-11.11

-35.97

-29.81

-23.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

117.05

109.06

110.45

90.42

1.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

117.05

109.06

110.45

90.42

1.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

20.63

6.58

6.58

7.08

2.87

Shradha Realty Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.3

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.9

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.5

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,600.4

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,327.6

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shradha Realty Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Director

Satish Wate

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Nitesh Sanklecha

Independent Director

Ravindra Singh Sighvi

Independent Director

Asha Sampath

Whole-time Director

Shreyas Raisoni

Non Executive Director

Chandrakant Waikar

Registered Office

Shradha House Kingsway BlockNo,

F/8 Near Shri Mohini Complex,

Maharashtra - 440001

Tel: 91-712-6617181

Website: http://www.shradhainfra.in

Email: shradhainfra@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Shradha Infraprojects Limited was initially incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shradha Realty Private Limited on September 29, 1997. The name of the Company was changed to Shardha...
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Reports by Shradha Realty Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Shradha Realty Ltd share price today?

The Shradha Realty Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shradha Realty Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shradha Realty Ltd is ₹275.39 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shradha Realty Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shradha Realty Ltd is 13.45 and 1.29 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shradha Realty Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shradha Realty Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shradha Realty Ltd is ₹26.34 and ₹72.09 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Shradha Realty Ltd?

Shradha Realty Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 32.60%, 3 Years at 31.64%, 1 Year at -46.26%, 6 Month at -18.17%, 3 Month at 2.42% and 1 Month at -6.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shradha Realty Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shradha Realty Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

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