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Shradha Realty Ltd AGM

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34.7
(1.14%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Shradha Infrapr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 202528 May 2025
Notice convening, the Twenty Eighth (28th) AGM of the Members of the Company; Accordingly, the ensuing Twenty Eighth (28th) AGM of the Members of the Company will be held on Friday, the 08th day of August, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM); (c) the Cut-off date for remote e-voting relating to ensuing Twenty Eighth (28th) AGM, is fixed as Friday, the 01st August, 2025 Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 08, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 17.07.2025) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 08, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 08.08.2025) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange about submission of Scrutinizer Report of the 28th Annual General Meeting for the FY 2024-2025 of the Shareholders (Members) of the Company held on Friday, 08th August 2025 through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio Visual Means ( OAVM ) facility (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 11.08.2025)

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