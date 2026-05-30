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Shradha Realty Ltd Board Meeting

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34.7
(1.14%)
Jun 9, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Shradha Infrapr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202623 May 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, dividend and other business matters Shradha Realty Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
Board Meeting3 Dec 20251 Dec 2025
Other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.12.2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20256 Nov 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.11.2025)
Board Meeting6 Oct 202529 Sep 2025
To consider the allotment of equity shares pursuant to Rights Issue together with such matters incidental and connected thereto and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025)
Board Meeting10 Sep 20255 Sep 2025
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.09.2025)
Board Meeting2 Sep 202528 Aug 2025
To consider re-adoption of Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02.09.2025)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202529 Jul 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)

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