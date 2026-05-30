|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|23 May 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, dividend and other business matters Shradha Realty Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2026
|7 Feb 2026
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2025
|1 Dec 2025
|Other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.12.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|6 Oct 2025
|29 Sep 2025
|To consider the allotment of equity shares pursuant to Rights Issue together with such matters incidental and connected thereto and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2025
|5 Sep 2025
|To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.09.2025)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|28 Aug 2025
|To consider re-adoption of Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02.09.2025)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|29 Jul 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2025 and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 07, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.08.2025)
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