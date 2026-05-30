Board Meeting 30 May 2026 23 May 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, dividend and other business matters Shradha Realty Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025 and other business matters. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2025. (As per NSE announcement dated on : 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Dec 2025 1 Dec 2025

Other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 03, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 03.12.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025 and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 11.11.2025)

Board Meeting 6 Oct 2025 29 Sep 2025

To consider the allotment of equity shares pursuant to Rights Issue together with such matters incidental and connected thereto and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 06, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 06.10.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2025 5 Sep 2025

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10.09.2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

To consider re-adoption of Fund Raising and other business matters Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 02, 2025. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02.09.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 29 Jul 2025