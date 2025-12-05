Notice convening, the 02nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting for the Financial Year 2025-26 of the Members of the Company; Accordingly, the ensuing 02nd Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 27th day of December, 2025 through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM);to transact the following business items Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on December 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on : 05.12.2025) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 27.12.2025) Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 27, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 29.12.2025)