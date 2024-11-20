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Shradha Realty Ltd Split

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34.05
(1.70%)
Jun 12, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Shradha Infrapr. CORPORATE ACTIONS

12/06/2025calendar-icon
12/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split26 Oct 202410 Dec 202410 Dec 202452
Shradha Infraprojects Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Shradha Infraprojects Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on October 26, 2024, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of Rs. 5 each into 2 equity shares of Rs. 2 each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be subdivided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/11/2024) Sub: Face Value Split - Shradha Infraprojects Limited (SHRADHA) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. December 10, 2024. Name of the Company Shradha Infraprojects Limited Symbol SHRADHA Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 5 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from December 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 03.12.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Shradha Infraprojects Limited (SHRADHA) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 10, 2024. Symbol SHRADHA Company Name Shradha Infraprojects Limited New ISIN INE715Y01031 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 10, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited Kavish Surana Manager (As Per Nse Circular dated on 06.12.2024)

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