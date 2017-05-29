Shree Rang Mark Travels Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE & DEVELOPMENTS

The Indian tour and tourism industry has emerged as one of the key drivers of growth among the services sector in India. Tourism in India is a potential game changer. It is a sun rise industry, an employment generator, a significant source of foreign exchange for the country and an economic activity that helps local and host communities.

Indian tourism industry is thriving due to an increase in foreign tourist arrivals and greater number of Indians travelling to domestic destinations than before. In the past few years the real growth has come from within the domestic sector as around 30 million Indians travel within the country in a year.

Travel and tourism sectors contribution to capital investment is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent per annum during 2013-2023, above the global average of five per cent.

PERFORMANCE

Despite negative signals from the global economy, Increase in Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTA)in India during financial year 2013-14 is 9% as against 8% in 2012-13. WTTCs Annual Economic Impact Report 2014 for India shows travel and tourisms economic contribution is expected to grow by 7.3 percent this year, outperforming the general economy by 2.5 percentage points. Revenue from domestic tourism is expected to increase by 8.2 percent this year compared to 5.1 percent in 2013, the report noted.

As your Company has recently shifted its registered office from the State of Gujarat to the State of West Bengal which provides better prospects for improvements in the operations of the Company. Your Company has earned reasonable profits during the year under review. With the smooth functioning of the Indian tour and traveling Industry, your company is expecting to perform much better in upcoming years.

OPPORTUNITIES

The Government of India is taking steps for revival of tours & tourism industry in India. Clean India Campaign has been initiated by the Ministry of Tourism with the objective to increase tourist arrivals to the country and to improve quality of services and provide a hygienic environment in and around tourist destinations across the country.

With increasing tourist inflows over the past few years, it is a significant contributor to Indian economy as well. Rising income levels and changing lifestyles, development of diverse tourism offerings and policy and regulatory support by the government are playing a pivotal role in shaping the travel and tourism sector in India.

According to a recent survey by Monster Employment Index, the travel and tourism sector in India has seen a 40 percent jump in employment in June 2014 compared to the same period last year. In 2013, the travel and tourism sector in India generated 35 million jobs and its total contribution to GDP is expected to witness a growth rate of 12 percent per annum during 2013-2023, noted the WTTC report.

THREATS

The sector is facing challenges such as lack of good quality tourism infrastructure, global concerns regarding health and safety of tourists, disparate passenger/road tax structures across various states and shortfall of adequately trained and skilled manpower.

OUTLOOK

India has the potential to become the number one tourist destination in the world. Benefiting from a stable government capable of bringing quick reforms and revival of global economy, the Indian tourism sector can look forward to an average annual growth of 7.9 per cent per year till 2023.

RISKS & CONCERNS

Your company, like any other enterprise, is exposed to business risk which can be internal as well as external risk. However the Company is well aware of the above risks and as part of Business strategy has put in mechanism to ensure that they are mitigated with timely action.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The company has internal control system which is commensurate to the operation of the company.

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review, there was a profit of Rs. 204,151/- for the financial year.

INDUSTRIAL RELATION AND HUMAN RESOURCES MANAGEMENT

The company is in Misc. Commercial Services industry. The company has proper human resource system and considers it as strength for the manifold growth in the coming years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the management discussion and analysis report describing the company s objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations and futuristic in nature. Actual performance may differ materially from those either expressed or implied. Such statements represent intentions of the management and the efforts are implemented to realize certain goals. The success in realizing these depends on various factors both internal and external. Investors, therefore, are requested to make their own independent judgments before taking any investment decision.