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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
15
15
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
5.34
1.92
Net Worth
20.34
16.92
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
3,144.6
|482.3
|2,13,997.18
|-163.54
|0.32
|11,774.25
|812.27
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
660
|25.82
|19,105.4
|179.07
|0.76
|2,440.66
|351.93
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163
|61.98
|15,634.19
|27.33
|0.06
|1,905.11
|42.5
Arvind Ltd
ARVIND
510.85
|47.57
|13,391.46
|80.23
|0.88
|1,993.67
|117.15
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
25.95
|35.07
|13,224
|102.04
|1.93
|1,629.96
|7.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dharmendra Mohandas Goyal
Non Executive Director
Vishal Rajendra Prasad Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Sunita Dharmendra Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Utsav Sumantkumar Bhavsar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Atri Maheshvariben Nileshkumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mitesh Pravinbhai Patel.
503 Matharu Arcade Subhash Rd,
Vile Parle East,
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: +91 22 4515 8777
Website: http://www.shreedharspinners.com
Email: company.sec@shreedhar.com
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Summary
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Reports by Shreedhar Spinners Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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