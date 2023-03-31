To,

The Members of

SHREENATH PAPER PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED

The Directors have pleasure in presenting before you the Annual Report of the Company together with audited annual financial statements, for the year ended 31st March, 2023.

FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The performance during the year ended March 31,2023 has been as under:

Amount in Rs.

Particulars FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 Sales & other Income (Net) 206,69,91,035 141,75,16,171 Expenses 200,80,86,382 139,95,97,736 Profit Before Tax 5,89,04,654 1,79,18,435 Less: Provision for Tax 1,49,83,798 45,24,035 Profit after Tax 4,39,20,856 1,33,94,400 Add: Profit brought forward from last year 4,26,86,129 2,92,91,729 Amount available for appropriation 8,66,06,985 4,26,86,129 Appropriations: Dividend paid - - Tax on dividend - -

THE STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS:

During the year under consideration, your company has earned a total income of Rs. 204,43,77,499/- as compared to Rs. 135,97,83,414/- of previous year and earned profit after tax of Rs. 4,39,20,856/- during the year as against Rs. 1,33,94,400/- that of previous year. The Earning per Share for the FY 2022-23 is Rs. 58.80 which is almost 300.31% up as compared to last year. The growth in EPS for the FY21-22 was approx. 41%.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES (JV) OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (AC):

The Company does not have a Subsidiary Company, an Associate Company or a Joint Venture.

REPORT ON PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES (JV), ASSOCIATE COMPANIES (AC):

The Company does not have a Subsidiary Company, an Associate Company or a Joint Venture.

AMOUNTS PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED TO ANY RESERVES:

The company has not transferred any amounts to reserves during the year.

DIVIDEND:

Considering the performance of the Company and long term plans, it was thought desirable to retain the earnings of the company. Hence the Directors have not recommended dividend for the year ended on 31st March 2023.

MATERIAL CHANGES IF ANY BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR 31.03.2023 OF THE COMPANY AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company till the date of this r.eport. However, we would like to report that our company got converted into a public limited company w.e.f. 20th April, 2023. The company has been in the process of listing itself on SME platform and towards which, significant steps have been taken like increase of authorized capital and completing formalities thereof, engaging a merchant banker for the same, dematerialization of its shares etc. We expect to bring out the Initial Public Offer of our shares during the FY2023-24 itself.

DIRECTORS:

All the directors of the company are permanent directors of the company and are not liable to retire by rotation. However, your company has decided to make the management body lean and as a step towards which, the following directors have resigned from the board of directors:

Shri Navneetdas Vallabhdas Parekh Shri Harish Dwarkadas Parekh

APPOINTMENT AND OR RESIGNATION OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The company being a private limited company the details of appointment and or resignation of Key Managerial Personnel as required under Rule 8(5) (iii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable.

However, since the company got converted to a public limited company on 20th April, 2023, following Key Managerial Personnel have been appointed:

Name Designation Date of Appointment CS Neetika Sanket Sakla Company Secretary 28.04.2023 CA Vijay Dwarkadas Shah Independent Director 12.06.2023 Dr Aditya Narayandas Daultabadkar Independent Director 12.06.2023 Mrs Neha Nagar Woman Independent Director 12.06.2023

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD:

Details of Board Meetings held during the financial year 2022-23 as required u/s 134(3) (b) of the Companies Act, 2013 are as under:

April - June July - September October- December January- March First Meeting Second Meeting Third Meeting Fourth Meeting 20th May 2022 19th August 2022 19th November 2022 19K February 2023

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The company being a Private Company for the FY2022-23, provisions of Section 134(3) (d) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The company being a Private Company, provisions of Section 178(1) of the Companies Act,

2013 do not apply to the Company.

EVALUATION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTOR:

The company being a Private Company for the FY2022-23, provisions Section 134(5)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

REMUNERATION RATIO OF THE DIRECTORS / KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP) / EMPLOYEES:

The company being a private limited company for the FY2022-23, provisions of section 197 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the company.

DISCLOSURE OF REMUNERATION OR COMMISSION RECEIVED BY A MANAGING OR WHOLETIME DIRECTOR FROM THE COMPANYS HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

As the company does not have any Holding or Subsidiary Company, the provisions of this Section do not apply to the company.

DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The company has been addressing various risks impacting the company and the policy of the company on risk management is provided as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (n) as under:

The company has established a risk management policy commensurate with the size and pursuant to the nature of business of the company. The Company is also in the process of skill development of the employees to improve the quality and efficiency.

The operational risks of fire and accidents etc are mitigated through insurance cover, safety norms and continued training to employees. Further, the company has entered into a Debtors Insurance Contract with a leading Insurance Company which covers the entire risk of non-realization of debtors.

DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any deposits under the provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 as amended.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Information required under section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is given herein below:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The Company is not covered under the list of specified industries, however required conservation measures are already taken to insure power consumption to the extent necessary.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Since no Technology has been acquired by the Company, the question of Technology Absorption, Adaption and Innovation does not arise.

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

Foreign exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the foreign exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows.

Amount in Rs.

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Foreign Exchange Earnings in terms of actual inflows NIL NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo in terms of actual outflows NIL NIL

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

This was the first year when the CSR provisions were applicable to the company. The company has created a provision for spending the CSR amount to the tune of Rs. 2,70,000/- which the company intends to spend in the FY2023-24.

The company has formed the CSR Committee amongst its Board of Directors and the committee has drawn out the CSR Policy according to the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

As the Company is a Private Limited Company for the FY2022-23, the provisions of related to Secretarial Audit Report as mentioned in section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company.

AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 139 of the Act and the rules framed thereafter, M/s. R I Nilange & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company from the conclusion of the third annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company held on September 27, 2014 till the conclusion of the tenth AGM to be held in the year 2024, subject to ratification of their appointment at every AGM.

The company has received a certificate from the Auditor to the effect that their reappointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the year 31.03.2023, the applicable Accounting Standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the period;

c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e) the directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively

A) REPLY TO AUDITORS QUALIFICATION OR REMARKS OR OBSERVATIONS:

The Statutory Auditors Report to the shareholders of the Company does not contain any qualification, adverse remarks or observation.

B) DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS: [SECTION 143(12)]:

There were no frauds reported by the auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The extract of Annual Return u/s 134(3) (a) and u/s 92 (3) read with Rule 12 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 in Form MGT-9 is attached to the Report as Annexure A.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loan or guarantee or security or made any financial investment during the financial year.

PARTICULARS OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

The details regarding related parties and disclosure of transactions with such parties has been disclosed in Note No. 26 to the Balance Sheet under "Notes to Accounts".

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There were no instances during the year attracting the provisions of Rule 8(5) (vii) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

Management has put in place effective Internal Control Systems which are commensurate with nature and size of business to provide reasonable assurance for:

• Safeguarding Assets and their usage.

• Maintenance of Proper Accounting Records and

• Adequacy and Reliability of the information used for carrying on Business Operations.

Proper and appropriate mechanism and systems are in place to monitor and review financial transactions on periodic basis.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CERTIFICATE:

As the Company is a Private Limited Company for the FY2022-23, provisions of Listing Agreement related to Corporate Governance Certificate are not applicable to the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM:

As the Company has not borrowed money from Banks and Public Financial Institutions in excess of Rs.50 Crore, therefore provisions of related to Vigil Mechanism are not applicable to the Company.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2022-23;

No of complaints received: NIL No of complaints disposed off: NIL

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Directors take this opportunity to express their sincere appreciation for the services rendered by the Companys Bankers, Consultants and Advisors, Material Suppliers, Customers and Shareholders for their continued support and guidance. The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the dedicated efforts put in by the employees of the Company at all levels.