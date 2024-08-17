iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd Company Summary

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd Summary

Khodiyar Industries was incorporated in Aug.84 as Khodiyar PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company with a change of name to the present one, in Nov.94. It was promoted by Ramnikbhai Patel to manufacture PVC rigid pipes at Mansa (Mehsana district), Gujarat.The company is engaged in the manufacture of rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 1687.50 tpa. The pipes which are marketed under the Maruti, Khodiyar and Citizen brand names are used in irrigation, drainage, etc. Its Khodiyar brand has been given the ISI certification.In 1995, as a part of diversification of the existing activities, the company proposed to set up a project to manufacture PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project and to augment the long-term working capital resources.

