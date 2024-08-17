iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd Share Price

2.19
(-4.78%)
Jul 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plastic products

Open

2.19

Prev. Close

2.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

2.19

Day's Low

2.19

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

4.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.39

P/E

27.38

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Mar-2012Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.81%

Non-Promoter- 95.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

6.34

6.34

6.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.23

-3.28

-3.29

Net Worth

3.11

3.06

3.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

4,610.75

57.5758,568.91219.390.652,272.95367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,620.65

78.6343,536.29122.30.231,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

248.35

32.0515,409.5451.441828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,652.1

97.4712,965.0521.820.15457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

489.9

59.8911,117.2548.710.04714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramaniklal M Patel

Director

Devshibhai M Patel

Director

Vinodbhai D Patel

Director

Dayaben R Patel

Director

Manjibhai J Patel

Director

N R Desai

Director

Dalsukhbai D Patel

Director

Himenkumar M Nagar

Director

Sanjay P Darade

Additional Director

Falgun Devedrakumar Joshi

Additional Director

Rashni Raviprakash Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd

Summary

Khodiyar Industries was incorporated in Aug.84 as Khodiyar PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company with a change of name to the present one, in Nov.94. It was promoted by Ramnikbhai Patel to manufacture PVC rigid pipes at Mansa (Mehsana district), Gujarat.The company is engaged in the manufacture of rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 1687.50 tpa. The pipes which are marketed under the Maruti, Khodiyar and Citizen brand names are used in irrigation, drainage, etc. Its Khodiyar brand has been given the ISI certification.In 1995, as a part of diversification of the existing activities, the company proposed to set up a project to manufacture PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project and to augment the long-term working capital resources.
QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

