SectorPlastic products
Open₹2.19
Prev. Close₹2.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹2.19
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹4.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.39
P/E27.38
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
6.34
6.34
6.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.23
-3.28
-3.29
Net Worth
3.11
3.06
3.05
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
4,610.75
|57.57
|58,568.91
|219.39
|0.65
|2,272.95
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,620.65
|78.63
|43,536.29
|122.3
|0.23
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
248.35
|32.05
|15,409.54
|51.44
|1
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,652.1
|97.47
|12,965.05
|21.82
|0.15
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
489.9
|59.89
|11,117.25
|48.71
|0.04
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramaniklal M Patel
Director
Devshibhai M Patel
Director
Vinodbhai D Patel
Director
Dayaben R Patel
Director
Manjibhai J Patel
Director
N R Desai
Director
Dalsukhbai D Patel
Director
Himenkumar M Nagar
Director
Sanjay P Darade
Additional Director
Falgun Devedrakumar Joshi
Additional Director
Rashni Raviprakash Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Khodiyar Industries Ltd
Summary
Khodiyar Industries was incorporated in Aug.84 as Khodiyar PVC Pipes Pvt Ltd. Subsequently, it was converted into a public limited company with a change of name to the present one, in Nov.94. It was promoted by Ramnikbhai Patel to manufacture PVC rigid pipes at Mansa (Mehsana district), Gujarat.The company is engaged in the manufacture of rigid PVC pipes with an installed capacity of 1687.50 tpa. The pipes which are marketed under the Maruti, Khodiyar and Citizen brand names are used in irrigation, drainage, etc. Its Khodiyar brand has been given the ISI certification.In 1995, as a part of diversification of the existing activities, the company proposed to set up a project to manufacture PVC fittings with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. It came out with a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the project and to augment the long-term working capital resources.
