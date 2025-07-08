Shri Lakshmi Cotsyn Ltd Summary

Galaxy Indo-Fab, promoted by M P Agarwal set up facilities for processing and manufacturing quilts ie, polyfilled bedspreads. The processing capacity of 60 lac mtr pa went on stream in Jun92. The quilts unit has a capacity of 2.5 lac pa. GIL focussed on fabric processing and doubled its capacity to 120 lac mtr pa (cost: Rs 1.6 cr), financed by a UPFC loan of Rs 75 lacs and internal accruals. The expanded capacity became operational in Jan95. GIL also set up a garment manufacturing unit at Silvassa (cap: 8 lac pcs pa; cost : Rs 45 lac) with the help of lease finance. During 1996-97, the company has increased its installed capacity of fabric to 1,80,00,000 MTPA.The company introduced quilted fabrics to overseas market for HORSE RUGS through export houses in 1999-2000. During 2003, the name of the company was changed to Shrivatsa International Ltd. It had gone for backward integration by setting up 100% EOU for weaving facilities.