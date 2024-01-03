Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd merged Management Discussions

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Overview:
The Indian economy is the 12th largest in USD exchange rate terms. Indias
GDP has touched US$1.25 trillion. India is the second fastest growing
economy of the world and during the fiscal year 2009-2010 Indias GDP
growth rate was nearly 9% despite rise in crude oil prices and financial
turbulence. Indian economy is a diverse one, encompassing agriculture,
textiles, handicrafts etc. Although many people are still dependent upon
agriculture, the service sector is also playing a very important role in
the Indian economy.
The healthcare sector in India is on a roll. The purchasing power of the
Indian middle class is rising very rapidly. So they can afford quality
healthcare. It is estimated that by 2012 the healthcare sector will rise up
to US$40 billion. Today most of the Indians can buy western medicines and
so the healthcare sector in India is growing rapidly. Due to its very
bright prospects people are also inclined to invest in the healthcare
sector.
The booming healthcare sector in India is also spurring industries such as
healthcare equipment and information technology in healthcare. Information
technology plays an important role in health care, and according to a
report, India has the fastest growing healthcare IT market in India. The
Indian healthcare sector is also attracting many foreigners to India, to
access the healthcare facilities.
Indian Healthcare Sector:
In the recent past India Healthcare sector has attained greater heights and
the facts given below are clear indicators of such a success
* On par with the International Standards, Indian Specialists have
performed over 500,000 complex surgeries in the areas of cardiology,
neurology and oncology with enormous success rates.
* Statistics indicate that 98.7% of cardiac surgeries performed in India
are successful and it is estimated that this success rate is significantly
higher than that of USA.
* Estimates show that success rates in renal transplantation is close to
95%
Government of India is taking several steps to promote medical tourism and
in fact patients visiting India for such medical interventions are provided
visa under a special category call Medical Visa.
Activities:
The Company continues to develop further: With the acquisition of Indian
businesses of Dade Behring Diagnostics (I) Pvt. Ltd., New Delhi effective
August 1, 2008 your Company has extended its lead in Diagnostics Industry,
especially in Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology & Plasma Protein offerings.
By integrating Dade
Behring, the Company has broadened the diagnostic spectrum for In vitro
testing requirements.
With Siemens Medical Division having technologies for in vivo testing, this
makes your Company the first integrated diagnostics company. It combines
under one roof imaging diagnostics, laboratory diagnostics, clinical
information technology, consulting, and comprehensive services.
The Company, being in the Diagnostics business continued to focus on
Immunodiagnostics & Clinical Chemistry business and maintained its
leadership in Urinalysis business. The Company has also significant
presence in critical care, Hematology, Microbiology & Plasma protein
business. In the Immunodiagnostics business, new instrument and Assays were
launched to expand the menu offered by the Company.
Demographic change and increasing cost pressure in healthcare today require
comprehensive and broad-based solutions that improve quality while reducing
cost at the same time. As an innovation leader and one of the worlds
largest solutions providers in healthcare, Siemens Healthcare acts on these
challenges.
Industry Structure & Development:
Diagnostic Industry maintained its high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
of 15%. The trends favouring such a high CAGR are fast growing household
income, accelerated urbanisation, increase in life style diseases, increase
public awareness and focus on healthcare due to rise in income levels and
education.
Setting up of Chain labs have become the order of the day. More and more
laboratories are opting for automization to increase their efficiency. High
growth is being achieved by setting up satellite labs and increase in
collection points. This is resulting into more and more Hospital
outsourcing their diagnostics activities to these labs.
The major Healthcare facilities are appearing in private hospitals,
independent labs and private chain labs and public hospitals continue to
serve the masses.
Opportunities, Threats & Risks:
Since the Company has significant presence in key business areas of
Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Urinanalysis and Critical
care, favourable conditions are prevalent for Company to leverage its
product portfolio in laboratories segment. Extensive sales and marketing,
customer support, services and distribution network on all Indian basis is
providing an excellent opportunity to the Company to achieve its targeted
growth momentum. Diagnostics market is highly competitive - both in terms
of cost perspective and number of competitors. Local and new Tow cost
competitors are entering the market applying price pressures on the more
established players. However, the market perception of such low cost
technologies and low cost competitors remains that of poor quality.
Customer landscape is highly fragmented and volume driven businesses are
getting consolidated. Product registration protocols and uncertainty over
application of Diagnostics specific FDA regulations continue to exist.
Internal Control Systems:
The Company has adequate internal control systems for its financial
reporting and asset management. The Company, being part of Siemens Group
follows the group policies and has established Code of conduct for
Directors, management and employees. The Companys internal control systems
are regularly reviewed by external firm of auditors and as stated by
Statutory Auditors in their report, considered adequate. Operational audits
are conducted under the ISO 9000 certification process and risk based
process controls are reviewed during the internal management meetings.
All audit findings are reviewed by the management and Audit Committee of
the Board and the suggestions and recommendations agreed by the Company are
implemented with defined responsibilities and time lines.
Material Development in Human Resources and Industrial Relations:
The Company, being in Diagnostics Industry which is knowledge base and
technical in nature, regularly imparts training to its various employees
to update their knowledge and skills. Investments are made to upgrade
facilities available to employees to carry out their tasks more
efficiently. Global and Regional Human Resources initiatives are adopted to
strengthen company specific efforts. The Company continues to maintain
cordial and harmonious industrial relations.