Sigma Advanced System Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
73.77
73.77
73.77
73.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.31
129.78
122.22
110.74
Net Worth
212.08
203.55
195.99
184.51
Minority Interest
Debt
138.72
147.05
145.8
29.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
350.8
350.6
341.79
213.54
Fixed Assets
199.99
187.19
179.19
184.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
136.02
136.02
136.02
6.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.79
9.48
23.41
-12.15
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
8.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
87.77
47.73
61.26
21.68
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.25
-7.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-81.98
-38.25
-37.6
-35.25
Cash
9.02
17.91
3.18
34.19
Total Assets
350.82
350.6
341.8
213.54
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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