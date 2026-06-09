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Sigma Advanced System Ltd Balance Sheet

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437.45
(4.99%)
Jun 9, 2026|07:59:22 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

73.77

73.77

73.77

73.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

138.31

129.78

122.22

110.74

Net Worth

212.08

203.55

195.99

184.51

Minority Interest

Debt

138.72

147.05

145.8

29.03

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

350.8

350.6

341.79

213.54

Fixed Assets

199.99

187.19

179.19

184.98

Intangible Assets

Investments

136.02

136.02

136.02

6.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.79

9.48

23.41

-12.15

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

8.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

87.77

47.73

61.26

21.68

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.25

-7.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-81.98

-38.25

-37.6

-35.25

Cash

9.02

17.91

3.18

34.19

Total Assets

350.82

350.6

341.8

213.54

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