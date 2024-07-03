Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹425
Prev. Close₹416.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.15
Day's High₹425
Day's Low₹425
52 Week's High₹467.8
52 Week's Low₹81.61
Book Value₹27.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,490.19
P/E36.46
EPS11.38
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
73.77
73.77
73.77
73.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
138.31
129.78
122.22
110.74
Net Worth
212.08
203.55
195.99
184.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.46
20.34
31.04
30.03
yoy growth (%)
-19.06
-34.47
3.35
-43.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.57
-7.75
-15.81
-14.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.38
0.51
0.62
0.89
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.44
-0.66
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0.03
0.51
-0.47
Working capital
-3.05
-121.58
13.22
-29.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.06
-34.47
3.35
-43.71
Op profit growth
-39.31
-125.46
-244.24
-45.16
EBIT growth
-1.64
41.81
-10.36
0.41
Net profit growth
149.2
-51.05
170.09
-31.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
491.88
107.36
0
1.97
52.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
491.88
107.36
0
1.97
52.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
295.8
42.23
37.4
42.81
30.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
412.95
|49.93
|3,01,857.32
|2,203.16
|0.61
|10,177.17
|32.41
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,238
|31.23
|2,83,470.32
|4,184.28
|0.83
|13,943.32
|611
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
18,114
|134.36
|1,64,147.15
|377.78
|0.06
|1,573.71
|467.1
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,389
|39.56
|96,363.45
|463.99
|0.76
|3,683.72
|219.22
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
BDL
1,187
|103.47
|43,501.8
|113.18
|0
|488.62
|115.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CEO
Sunil Kumar Kalidindi
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Leona Ambuja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suryanarayana Raju Nandyala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uma Garimella
Additional Director
Raju Somashekar Baggavalli
No 43/1 Prestige Palladium,
8th Floor Greams Road,
Tamil Nadu - 600006
Tel: 91-44-24616768
Website: http://www.sigmaadvsys.com
Email: cs@sigmaadvsys.com/investors@sigmaadvsys.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company pr...
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Reports by Sigma Advanced System Ltd
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