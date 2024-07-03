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Sigma Advanced System Ltd Share Price Live

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425
(2.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:46 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open425
  • Day's High425
  • 52 Wk High467.8
  • Prev. Close416.65
  • Day's Low425
  • 52 Wk Low 81.61
  • Turnover (lac)23.15
  • P/E36.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.66
  • EPS11.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,490.19
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sigma Advanced System Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

₹425

Prev. Close

₹416.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹23.15

Day's High

₹425

Day's Low

₹425

52 Week's High

₹467.8

52 Week's Low

₹81.61

Book Value

₹27.66

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,490.19

P/E

36.46

EPS

11.38

Divi. Yield

0

Sigma Advanced System Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2025

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1 Jun 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Sigma Advanced System Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Sigma Advanced System Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Jan-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 28.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sigma Advanced System Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

73.77

73.77

73.77

73.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

138.31

129.78

122.22

110.74

Net Worth

212.08

203.55

195.99

184.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.46

20.34

31.04

30.03

yoy growth (%)

-19.06

-34.47

3.35

-43.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.57

-7.75

-15.81

-14.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.38

0.51

0.62

0.89

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.44

-0.66

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0.03

0.51

-0.47

Working capital

-3.05

-121.58

13.22

-29.74

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.06

-34.47

3.35

-43.71

Op profit growth

-39.31

-125.46

-244.24

-45.16

EBIT growth

-1.64

41.81

-10.36

0.41

Net profit growth

149.2

-51.05

170.09

-31.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

491.88

107.36

0

1.97

52.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

491.88

107.36

0

1.97

52.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

295.8

42.23

37.4

42.81

30.12

Sigma Advanced System Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

412.95

49.933,01,857.322,203.160.6110,177.1732.41

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,238

31.232,83,470.324,184.280.8313,943.32611

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

18,114

134.361,64,147.15377.780.061,573.71467.1

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,389

39.5696,363.45463.990.763,683.72219.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd

BDL

1,187

103.4743,501.8113.180488.62115.69

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sigma Advanced System Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CEO

Sunil Kumar Kalidindi

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Leona Ambuja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kalyan Vijay Sivalenka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suryanarayana Raju Nandyala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uma Garimella

Additional Director

Raju Somashekar Baggavalli

Registered Office

No 43/1 Prestige Palladium,

8th Floor Greams Road,

Tamil Nadu - 600006

Tel: 91-44-24616768

Website: http://www.sigmaadvsys.com

Email: cs@sigmaadvsys.com/investors@sigmaadvsys.com

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company pr...
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Reports by Sigma Advanced System Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sigma Advanced System Ltd share price today?

The Sigma Advanced System Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹425 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sigma Advanced System Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sigma Advanced System Ltd is ₹7490.19 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sigma Advanced System Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sigma Advanced System Ltd is 36.46 and 16.37 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sigma Advanced System Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sigma Advanced System Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sigma Advanced System Ltd is ₹81.61 and ₹467.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sigma Advanced System Ltd?

Sigma Advanced System Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 108.40%, 3 Years at 137.38%, 1 Year at 329.76%, 6 Month at 121.73%, 3 Month at 173.27% and 1 Month at 29.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sigma Advanced System Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sigma Advanced System Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.22 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 28.71 %

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