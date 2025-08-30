Notice of Court Convened Meeting. Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Megasoft Limited Disclosure of Voting Results under Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizer Report of Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Megasoft Limited Proceedings of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of Megasoft Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2025)