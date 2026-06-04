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Sigma Advanced System Ltd Board Meeting

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416.65
(-4.39%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Megasoft CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jun 20261 Jun 2026
Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 4, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)
Board Meeting25 May 202621 May 2026
Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 25, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202610 Feb 2026
Quarterly Results- Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting16 Jan 202616 Jan 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026.
Board Meeting2 Jan 20262 Jan 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 2, 2026. As per the Attachment. As per the Attachment.
Board Meeting8 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2025)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202518 Oct 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting2 Sep 20252 Sep 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 2, 2025
Board Meeting8 Aug 20255 Aug 2025
Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 8, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)
Board Meeting1 Jul 20251 Jul 2025
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 1, 2025

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