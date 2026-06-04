|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Jun 2026
|1 Jun 2026
|Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 4, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2026
|21 May 2026
|Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 25, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|10 Feb 2026
|Quarterly Results- Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2026
|16 Jan 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|2 Jan 2026
|2 Jan 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 2, 2026. As per the Attachment. As per the Attachment.
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2025
|5 Nov 2025
|Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2025
|18 Oct 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2025
|2 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 2, 2025
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 8, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2025
|1 Jul 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 1, 2025
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