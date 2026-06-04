Board Meeting 4 Jun 2026 1 Jun 2026

Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time (SEBI Listing Regulations) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on June 4, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:04.06.2026)

Board Meeting 25 May 2026 21 May 2026

Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 25, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

Quarterly Results- Sigma Advanced Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 16 Jan 2026 16 Jan 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 16, 2026.

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2026 2 Jan 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 2, 2026. As per the Attachment. As per the Attachment.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 8, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2025)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2025 18 Oct 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting and Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 2 Sep 2025

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 2, 2025

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Megasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 8, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2025 1 Jul 2025