Solectron EMS India Ltd merged Management Discussions

Solectron EMS India Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
SOLECTRON EMS INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
COMPANY BACKGROUND:
Solectron EMS India Limited is primarily involved in Electronic
Manufacturing Services (EMS) business which includes manufacture of printed
circuit board assembly (PCBA), System Assembly and Repair & Return business
catering to the Automobile, Communications and Industrial electronics
markets Our customers include world and Indian leaders in
Telecommunications, Automotive and Industrial Electronics.
The strategy is based on intimate customer relationships with competent
people, state of the art technology and high quality products and services
provided in complex customer business models.
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Broadly, the electronics industry that we presently cater to is categorized
under Telecom, Industrial, Defense and Automotive segments.
TELECOM:
The Indian Telecom market is growing very briskly and this growth is
largely driven by mobile telephony. This market comprises of Terminal
equipments such as the mobile phones, PDA etc. and the infrastructure
equipments such as Base Station, Transmission equipments etc. Since this
market is big, the multinational companies like Nokia, Samsung, LG have
started manufacturing in India and other large companies have serious plans
of starting in India. In addition to the multinational companies, local
Indian companies are also developing innovative products for the Indian and
world markets. To address this market, many EMS companies have also started
Indian operations. The eco system for hardware manufacturing is developing
fast with OEMs and EMS companies which are now being followed by the
components companies.
INDUSTRIAL:
Industrial sector is one of the late entrants to the concept of outsourcing
their electronic hardware compared to Telecom and IT sectors. This was due
to the stringent quality requirements and long product lifecycles. But this
is changing rapidly. The large multinationals in this industry segment are
focusing on India for their outsourcing requirements due to the design,
engineering and testing skills required to manufacture these products.
AUTOMOTIVE:
Electronic content in the automotive business is increasing and hence this
presents an opportunity for EMS companies in India to be a part of the
automotive supply chain. This supply chain not only caters to the Indian
automotive industry but also to the global requirements. India is fast
becoming one of the primary sources for the global automotive industry.
DEFENSE:
The Indian Defense Budget is increasing year on year both in terms of the
total value and also as a percentage of the budget allocation itself. Of
the total defense budget, the percentage of expenditure towards Capital
head is increasing every year creating a even bigger opportunity for the
defense market. Also studies show that an Indian defense market is one of
the most attractive defense markets in the world.
Till recently, the indigenous defence manufacturing was restricted to
Defense Public Sector Units and Ordnance Factories only. However, in the
recent past, the Government is encouraging the private industry
participation.
Due to increasing requirements, the Defense PSUs and the Ordnance Factories
are also actively working with the private industry to create new
capacities and capabilities.
More recently, the Government of India has created a huge opportunity by
introducing the defence offset policy. Due to this policy the international
suppliers of defense products to India are actively looking for high
quality companies in the defense segment.
STRATEGIES & BUSINESS OUTLOOK:
Our strategy for EMS has been to address opportunities in the High Mix, Low
to Medium Volume business for both the export market and to address all the
needs of the large OEMs in India. As a strategy, we will avoid addressing
the high volume markets of entertainment, consumer and IT market segments.
In addition to the above, we see a huge opportunity in the Defense business
due to both the increased demand and also the offset policy introduced by
the Government of India. Being an Indian company, we are very well
positioned to address this opportunity. We have all the infrastructure and
plant & machinery and other hard assets required to cater to this segment
but have gaps in the understanding of the defense market, stringent quality
and specification requirements and the people competencies. Your company is
evaluating various strategies to overcome these gaps.
We have also made investments in setting up a sales office in the US with
experienced and qualified sales team and also developed a Sales
representation network both in US and Europe. Although the economic
conditions are difficult, we expect to receive new business due to the
initiative put in place.
The nature of the EMS business is that it is top-line driven with high
material content and working capital intensive. The success of this
business lies in the velocity of doing business to reduce the cash-to-cash
cycle. To achieve this, the focus will be on operational excellence
starting with supply chain to collection cycles.
HUMAN RESOURCES:
Our company has some of the best talent in the country coming from various
domains of experience. Great emphasis is given in ensuring that the
employees have a rewarding experience working for the company. Special
attention is given for training and upgrading of peoples skills, providing
excellent working conditions, benchmarking with other large companies while
rewarding the employees.
The Kaizen and Lean Six Sigma initiatives have been in place and have been
institutionalized with all the employees of the company taking active part
in the same. This has helped in improving the operational excellence
continuously and the company has seen the benefits of this in better
customer satisfaction.
RISK FACTORS:
Eighty percent of our revenues come from few customers. Customers may
change production quantities or delay production for a number of reasons
outside of our control. If customers experience decrease in demand for
their products & services, our sales will also get affected.
Multinational OEMs, like Nokia, currently outsourcing from India for their
global and Indian markets, may decide to set up their own in-house
manufacturing considering the overall volumes. As mentioned earlier, large
multinational EMS companies have been setting up operations in India. Some
of these new manufacturers may, for entry strategy reasons, quote very
aggressively. Also if volumes do not happen as expected, then there may be
fierce competition for market share and thereby pressure on margin.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
Our company has placed strong emphasis and effort on the internal control
systems. The internal checks and balances are augmented by a formal system
of Internal Audit
FINANCIAL CONDITION:
SHARE CAPITAL:
The share capital of the company stands at Rs.74 million.
LOANSA:
The Unsecured Loans have decreased by Rs. 438.90 million from Rs. 445.89
million as on 31st March 2008 to Rs. 6.99 million as on 31st March 2009
while secured loans were at Rs. 188.30 million as on 31st March 2009
FIXED ASSETS:
The Capital expenditure for 2008-09 is Rs. 25.50 million.
WORKING CAPITAL:
Inventories have come down by Rs. 187.68 million from Rs 501.06 million as
on 31st March 2008 to Rs 313.38 million as on 31st March 2009.
Receivables have come down by Rs. 259.05 million from Rs. 460.36 million as
on 31st March 2008 to Rs. 201.31 million as on 31st March 2009
Current liabilities have come down by Rs.307.00 million from Rs. 508.31
million as on 31st March 2008 to Rs. 201.31 million as on 31st March 2009
CASH FLOWS:
Rs. million
Cash flows from Operating activities 275.77
Cash outflows in Financing activities (283.09)
Cash outflows in Investing activities (23.84)
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:
The business operation for 2008-09 resulted in the Company, achieving sales
of Rs.2213.54 million as against Rs. 3183.03 million for 2007-08.
Two of our customers, a large telecom multinational and a large automotive
multinational set up their own manufacturing facilities in India and
consolidated both their in-house manufacturing and outsourced operations
into their own facilities. The telecom customer in sourced during the
second half of 08-09 and the automotive customer in the later part of the
year. Due to these in sourcing activities, the revenues dropped from Rs.
3183.03 million to Rs. 2213.54 million during 08-09 and the impact will be
felt during the year 09-10 also. The Profit before tax for the year 2008-09
is Rs. 25.09 million as against Rs. 142.23 million for the year 2007-08.
For and on behalf of the Board
For Solectron EMS India Limited
Place: Bangalore Apparao V Mallavarapu Manny Marimuthu
Date : 5 June 2009 Managing Director Director
MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The accompanying financial statements of Solectron EMS India Limited are
the responsibility of management and are approved by the Board of Directors
of your company.
These financial statements have been prepared by management in conformity
with Indian generally accepted accounting principles and includes amounts
that are based on best estimates and judgments.
Management of the company in furtherance of the integrity and objectivity
of data in the financial statements has developed and maintains systems of
internal accounting controls. Management believes that the systems of
internal accounting controls provide reasonable assurance that financial
records are reliable and form a proper basis for the preparation of the
financial statements and that assets are properly accounted for and
safeguarded.
The Board of Directors carries out its responsibility for the financial
statements principally through its Audit Committee. The Audit Committee
reviews the Companys annual financial statements and formulates the
appropriate recommendations to the Board of Directors. The Audit Committee
has full access to the auditors appointed by the shareholders, with or
without the management being present.
The auditors appointed by the shareholders, BSR & Co., Chartered
Accountants have examined these financial statements, and their report is
presented hereafter.
Place: Bangalore Desikan K S Apparao V Mallavarapu
Date : 5 June 2009 Authorised Signatory Managing Director