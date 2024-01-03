Solitaire Investments Company Ltd Management Discussions

Solitaire Investments Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

SOLITAIRE INVESTMENTS COMPANY LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS A) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT: The companys main activity is investments in shares and securities. The future of investment sector is totally dependent on economic policies stability of government etc. Hence Your Directors are very selective in making investment decisions. B) SEGMENTWISE PERFORMANCE: The company has only one segment, i.e. Investment in Shares and Securities. C) OPPORTUNITIES / OUTLOOK: Due to liberalized Economic policies, your directors foresee very goo opportunities and returns on investment in securities. D) THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS: As members are aware that the Capital Markets are always volatile and carrie very high risk, the directors are selective in making investment decisions. F) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY: The company leas adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of business. G) HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES: The company believes in human resources and optimum utilization of the same. H) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: As Capital Markets are always volatile and carries very high risk, the investments are advised with abundant precautions.