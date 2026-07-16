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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.16
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
55.35
26.88
20.71
Net Worth
56.51
27.88
21.71
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
111.85
|0
|1,18,102.15
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,611.9
|0
|55,629.05
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
97.8
|41.09
|26,406
|220.06
|1.04
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
264.85
|30.83
|18,910.29
|187.82
|0.4
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
353.25
|26.22
|15,266.04
|174.23
|0.71
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
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West Bengal - 700099
Tel: +91 82 8299 9547
Website: http://www.sotefinbharat.com
Email: bdas@sotefinbharat.com
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Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Sotefin Bharat Ltd
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