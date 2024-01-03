South Asian Petrochem Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
SOUTH ASIAN PETROCHEM LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 13th Annual Report of your
Company together with the audited statement of accounts for the year ended
31st March 2009.
Financial results:
(Rs. in lacs)
2008-09 2007-08
Turnover and other income 1,13,938 1,04,468
Profit before interest and depreciation 7,181 12,679
Interest 2,690 2,934
Profit before depreciation 4,491 9,745
Profit for the year 2,084 7,413
Provision for tax
- Current tax 240 840
- Excess provision relating to earlier years
written back - (10)
- Deferred tax 244 1,004
- Fringe benefit tax 27 26
Profit after tax 1,573 5,553
Amount brought forward from previous year 12,583 8,394
Amount available for appropriation 14,156 13,947
Appropriation proposed:
Dividend proposed on equity shares (Current year
@ Re.0.40 p and previous year @ Re.0.50 p per
share of Rs. 10/- each) 933 1,166
Tax on dividend 158 198
Balance carried to balance sheet 13,065 12,583
Dividend:
Due to the reduction in the profits in the current year, your Directors
recommended a dividend @ Re 0.40 p per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for
the year ended 31st March 2009 as against the dividend @ Re. 0.50 p per
equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March 2008, subject
to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Performance:
Your Company achieved an all time record production and turnover inspite of
the shutdown in September 2008.
The turnover of your Company for the year 2008-09 vis-a-vis 2007-08
increased from Rs. 1,04,429 lacs to Rs. 1,16,011 lacs. The profit before
tax of your Company decreased from Rs. 7,413 lacs to Rs. 2,084 lacs mainly
due to foreign exchange loss on the term loans of Rs. 4,010 lacs charged in
the year 2008-09 in terms of the provisions of Accounting Standard 11 as
compared to the foreign exchange gain on the term loans of Rs. 1,713 lacs
in the year 2007-08.
Further there was an increase in the power and fuel expenses by Rs. 1,501
lacs due to sharp increase in the furnace oil cost. This was offset by an
increase in the other income by Rs. 953 lacs on account of service charges
received.
The profits for the year were also impacted because of losses on account of
substantial fall in the prices of main raw materials and finished goods.
However, your Company took steps to minimise this inventory loss.
The coal-based HTM heaters invested in 2007-08, are running satisfactorily,
resulting in cost savings as well as de-risking part of the operation from
movement of oil prices.
Prospects:
Your Company is expected to operate at full capacity in the year 2009-10,
resulting in improved utilisation of resources. The captive power plant of
8 MW is expected to be commissioned in the last quarter of 2009-10.
Development schemes which can save energy and raw material cost, such as,
PTA Mechanical Conveyer System and Catalyst change are planned to be
undertaken.
Barring unforeseen circumstances the Companys performance for the coming
year is expected to be satisfactory.
Conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange
earnings/outgo:
The particulars as prescribed under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act,
1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of
the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are attached as an annexure to this
report.
Disclosure under Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956:
The particulars of employees whose salary exceed the limits as prescribed
under section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956, are given as an annexure
to this report.
Auditors:
M/s Lovelock & Lewes, Chartered Accountants, retire on the conclusion of
this Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offer themselves for
reappointment.
Directors:
Mr. P K Khaitan and Mr. J P Kundra, Directors of your Company, will retire
at this Annual General Meeting by rotation, and being eligible, offer
themselves for reappointment. The Board recommends their reappointment as
Directors of your Company.
During the year, Dr. S S Banerjee and Ms. Nandini Chakravorty ceased to be
a Director of the Company consequent to the withdrawal of their nomination
by the IDBI Bank Ltd and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd
respectively. The Board of Directors wish to place on record their
sincerest appreciation for the contribution made by Dr. S S Banerjee and
Ms. Nandini Chakravorty during their tenure. Mr. S K Pai was nominated in
place of Dr. S S Banerjee by IDBI Bank Ltd. Mr. S K Pai has been in service
and is presently the Chief General Manager in IDBI Bank Ltd.
Fixed Deposits:
The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, and as such
there are no outstanding deposits in terms of the Companies (Acceptance of
Deposits) Rules, 1975.
Subsidiary companies Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S.A.E:
Your Directors hereby inform that due to difference between the Ministry of
Petroleum and Ministry of Transport of Egypt, the land lease agreement, in
respect of the place where your Company had planned to set up the project,
could not be executed. Consequently, there was a delay in the
implementation of the project. Meanwhile, a new piece of land was allotted
on free hold basis. The project is now being planned to be set up at a new
location.
General Authority of Free Zone (GAFI), the nodal agency for free zone
projects also appreciated the Companys efforts in identifying new land and
agreed to continue to grant free zone status for the project in the new
location. For this, necessary application was submitted.
The optimum size of plant is being worked out, and your Company is
contemplating the revision in the size of plant from 900 TPD to 1200-1500
TPD. Consequently, the project cost has to be re-worked.
In respect of its other subsidiary, Egyptian Indian Polyester Company,
S.A.E., the first financial year would end only on 31st December 2009. An
amount of Rs. 1,195 lacs was paid by the Company as an advance against
equity contribution to M/s. Egyptian Indian Polyester Company, S.A.E.
Further, an amount of Rs. 127 lacs was paid by the Company as an advance
towards expenses to M/s Egyptian Indian Polyester Company, S.A.E.
Dhunseri Polycarbonate Ltd:
During the year, the Company has been allotted 1,00,20,000 equity shares of
Rs. 10/- each amounting Rs. 10,02,00,000, by M/s. Dhunseri Polycarbonate
Ltd (DPL). Consequently, your Companys holding in DPL became 99.7%, making
DPL the subsidiary of your Company. The remaining shares are held by the
other promoter group.
Your Company conceived the polycarbonate plant and the technology agreement
for the said project was signed with Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation,
Japan (AKC). The total estimated project cost was assessed at Rs. 2,500
crore. The project is planned to be executed in DPL.
When the agreement was signed with AKC, the financial and equity markets
were very buoyant. However, due to the current depression, the project
would be reviewed once the financial markets revive.
South Asian Petrochem USA, LLC:
Your Companys wholly owned subsidiary, South Asian Petrochem USA, LLC, has
been wound up with effect from 9th April 2008. Consequent to the closure of
the said subsidiary, all monies due from it, including the share capital
invested was received.
The audited financial statements of Dhunseri Polycarbonate Ltd are also
attached and form a part of the Companys Annual Report.
As required under the listing agreement with the stock exchanges, the
audited consolidated financial statements of your Company are also attached
and form a part of the Companys Annual Report.
The consolidated financial statement does not include the operations of
a) South Asian Petrochem USA, LLC, as the Company has been wound up with
effect from 9th April 2008, and the transaction during the said period were
immaterial.
b) Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S.A.E, as the first financial year of
the said Company will end only on 31st December 2009.
SAPL as a subsidiary of Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd:
Consequent to the order of the Honourable High Court (Calcutta), Tezpore
Tea Company Ltd and UNI Stock Pvt. Ltd. were merged with Dhunseri Tea and
Industries Ltd and your Company became a subsidiary of Dhunseri Tea and
Industries Ltd.
Promoter holding in the Company:
During the year, the promoters of your Company, through creeping
acquisition, as permitted under the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares
and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997, acquired 28,81,266 shares of the Company,
taking the promoters holding from 54.67 % to 55.91 %.
Cost Audit:
Under the provisions of Section 233B of the Companies Act, 1956, the
Central Government did not prescribe any cost audit in respect of companies
manufacturing Poly Ethylene Terephthalate (PET) Resin.
Directors Responsibility Statement pursuant to Section 217 (2AA) of the
Companies Act, 1956:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956, with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed:
(i) That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable
accounting standards were followed along with proper explanation relating
to material departures, if any
(ii) That the Directors selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and
prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the
Company for that period
(iii) That the Directors took proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of this act for safeguarding the Companys assets and for
preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities
(iv) That the Directors prepared the annual accounts on an on going
concern basis.
Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Reports
Corporate Governance and Management Discussion and Analysis Reports are set
out as separate annexure to this Report.
Corporate social responsibility:
Your Company recognised that its operations impact a wide community of
stakeholders, including investors, employees, customers, business
associates and local communities and that appropriate attention to the
fulfillment of its corporate responsibilities can enhance overall
performance. In structuring its approach to the various aspects of
corporate social responsibility, the Company takes account of guidelines
and statements issued by stakeholder representatives and other regulatory
bodies.
Certifications:
During 2008-09, your Company received the ISO 14001:2004 accreditation by
TUVNORD certification body for environmental management system for
manufacture and sale of PET resin. Further, your Company also received BS
OHSAS 18001:2007 certification in relation to occupation health and safety
management system by TUVNORD certification body and the Company is BS
OHSAS 18001 certified.
Your Company is also an ISO 9001:2000 certified Company.
Award for best EOU:
Your Directors have the pleasure to inform you that based on the
outstanding export performance of the Company for the year 2006-2007, your
Company was given the award of the best EOU (non SSI category: plastic
products) by Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs, Ministry of
Commerce and Industry, Government of India.
Human resources management and environment, health and safety:
Health and safety of all employees remains of paramount importance. Over
the past few years, much work has gone into making our operations safer and
managing our environment impact.
A formal EHS department was set up and incorporated in the organisational
chart.
Safety audit is conducted annually in the plant at Haldia.
These are matters of priority and therefore caring for the environment and
responsible disposal of wastes are some of the ongoing initiatives.
Delisting of the equity shares:
As per the approval obtained at the last Annual General Meeting held on
26th July 2008, your Company made an application for delisting of the
Companys securities from the Calcutta Stock Exchange. Your Companys
shares were delisted from Calcutta Stock Exchange during the year under
review.
The equity shares of your Company are presently listed on the National
Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The unsecured
foreign currency convertible bonds are listed on the Singapore Exchange
Securities Trading Ltd (SGX-ST).
Reset in conversion price of FCCBs earlier issued on preferential
allotment:
Your Company issued 200 zero coupon foreign currency convertible bonds
(FCCBs) for an aggregate amount of up to USD 20 million in the year 2007-
08.
The initial conversion price of the bonds was Rs. 22.50 per share. However,
there was an option in the offering circular dated 16th January 2008 for
resetting the conversion price (downwards only) on the reset dates, being
30th November 2008 and the date following each period of six months
thereafter up to maturity date.
Accordingly, the initial conversion price of Rs. 22.50 per share was reset
to Rs. 17.01 per share, as on 1st December 2008.
Consequently, 1,12,80,517 additional shares would be required to be issued
to Deutsche Bank on conversion, taking their stake from 12.38% to 15.76%
Outstanding warrants:
As per the approval obtained at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on
8th December 2007, your Company issued 1,40,64,273 convertible warrants on
preferential basis to IFC and promoters.
Till the date of this report, none of the allotees, exercised the option
for the conversion of the convertible warrants to equity shares. The period
for exercising the said option will be expiring on 19th June 2009.
Utilisation of proceeds from preferential issue:
Your company made an allotment of equity shares, warrants and FCCBs in the
year 2007-08. Consequently, during the year 2007-08, the Company raised Rs.
7,416.23 lacs by preferential allotment of equity shares and equity share
warrants and Rs. 7,864.00 lacs from the issue of the FCCBs.
The money raised out of such issue was to be utilised for;
i) Equity participation in overseas subsidiaries
ii) Retirement of high cost borrowings and
iii) Other business purposes including working capital requirements
Out of the net proceeds after meeting issue expenses, Rs. 1322 lacs was
utilised as an advance towards equity participation/other expenses in the
overseas project in Egypt.
The balance unutilised money either stands invested in securities or
remains with banks.
Employees:
People continue to be the centre of your Companys winning strategy. Your
Companys employees constitute the core of what we offer to our customers.
Your Directors wish to acknowledge the dedication and commitment, of all
employees, as well as their support and valuable contributions, in
achieving and sustaining excellence in all areas of the business.
Acknowledgement:
The Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for the
wholehearted support received from Bank of America, Bank of Baroda, Bank of
India, Canara Bank, Citibank N.A, Deutsche Bank, Export-Import Bank of
India, ICICI Bank Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, International Finance Corporation,
Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, State Bank of Travancore,
Syndicate Bank, United Bank of India, West Bengal Industrial Development
Corporation Ltd, Haldia Development Authority, office of the District
Magistrate of East Midnapore, West Bengal Pollution Control Board, West
Bengal State Electricity Board, Ministry of Environment & Forest,
Government of West Bengal, Government of Egypt, Governate of Port Said,
General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Egyptian
Petrochemicals Holding Company (ECHEM), Engineering for the Petroleum and
Process Industries (ENPPI), Egypt, the customers, the suppliers, the
shareholders and all others associated with the Company.
Annexure to Directors Report
Information pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read
with the companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of the Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 and forming part of the Directors Report for the
year ended 31st March 2009.
A. Conservation of energy:
Your Company attaches priority to conservation of energy. The activities of
the Company in this direction are;
a. Energy conservation measures taken:
1. Installed 30 KW centrifugal pump for the water circulation in the chips
cutter DM water system through plate heat exchanger. At present, 55 KW
motor has been kept as stand by.
2. Modified control circuit for ventilation fan at DG hall. Earlier total
ventilation fans are continuously running for dissipation of running engine
heat from inside to outside. After modification of control circuit, fan is
started automatically through bearing temperature sensor of DG engine.
3. Low-pressure steam is generated from the exhaust flue gas of coal fired
heaters. This steam is now utilised for heating furnace oil in DG plant.
Earlier electrical energy was used to heat the furnace oil.
4. Bio-diesel (Environment Friendly Fuel) is presently being used in all
our forklifts emphasising our commitment to a greener and cleaner
environment.
b. Additional investments and proposals, if any, being implemented for
reduction of consumption of energy Investments and proposals presently
under consideration by your Company are:
1. Installation of tube chain mechanical conveyor system for conveying PTA
from bags/container to the silo. Existing pressurised and pneumatic
nitrogen conveying system will be kept as standby. There will be
substantial energy saving due to stoppage of high-powered compressors,
apart from reduction in nitrogen consumption.
2. Replacement of electrical heater of furnace oil day tank with steam
heater. We are planning to replace the day tank electrical heater with the
steam heater which is lying unused. The heater capacity is 15 KW. Therefore
the DG auxiliary power consumption will be reduced further. The steam will
be available from HTM heater exhaust flue gas.
c. Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for reduction of energy
consumption and consequent impact on the cost of production of goods
1. The energy conservation measures taken by installation of 30 KW
centrifugal pump, replacing 55 KW motor driven pump in the cutter DM water
system, has an effective saving potential of Rs. 12 lacs per annum.
2. Modified control circuit for ventilation fan at DG hall, results saving
of Rs. 2 lacs per annum.
3. Low pressure steam is generated from the exhaust gas of coal fired
heaters being utilised for heating of furnace oil in DG Plant, resulting
saving of Rs. 19 lacs per annum.
The proposed energy conservation measures are expected to yield an annual
cost savings of:
1. Rs.170 lacs per annum on account of tube chain PTA conveying system.
2. Rs.7.2 lacs on account of using steam heaters in place of 15 KW rating
electrical heaters for day tank at DG power plant.
The actual impact on the cost of production, of the measures undertaken/
proposed to be undertaken by your Company to reduce energy consumption, can
be measured over the year 2009-2010.
FORM A
Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to conservation of energy.
A. Power and fuel consumption:
Current year 2008-09 (April 2008-March 2009)
Previous year 2007-08 (April 2007-March 2008)
1. Electricity:
(a) Purchased:
Units (KWH) 258068.36 100931.00
Total amount (Rs.) 2366999.00 1560757.00
Rate / Unit (Rs./ KWH) 9.17 15.46
(b) Own generation:
(i) Through F.O. generator
Unit (KWH) 46099540.00 39909720.00
Units per ltr. of Furnace oil (KWH) 4.41 4.48
Cost per unit (Rs.) 5.36 3.73
(Considering only fuel cost)
(ii) Through steam turbine / generator NA NA
Unit (KWH)
Units per Lts. of fuel oil/gas
Cost / Unit (Rs.)
2. Coal (Note 1) (a) Consumed
Quantity (MT) 19688.98 NA
Total cost (Rs.) 89007257.00 NA
Average rate (Rs./MT) 4520.66 NA
3. Furnace oil: (For heating)
(a) Consumed
Quantity (MT) 4077.19 9324.24
Total amount (Rs.) 102396470.66 156156481.36
Average rate (Rs./MT) 25114.50 16747.37
4. Others/Internal generation
(a) Purchased NA NA
Quantity Total cost (Rs.) Rate/unit
B. Consumption per unit of production:
Standards Current year Previous year
(if any) 2008-09 2007-08
Product: Poly Ethylene
Terephthalate Resin:
Production quantity (Unit: MT) 192655.37 165008.93
Electricity (KWH/MT) 273.00 240.62 242.48
Furnace oil (Kg/MT) 86.00 21.16 56.51
Coal (Kg/MT) 102.20 NA
(Steam coal/ROM coal)
Note:
1. Quality of coal-Steam coal / ROM coal; where used - in coal fired HTM
heaters for process heating.
2. Process heating was done by coal and partially through FO during the
year.
Form for disclosure of particulars with respect to absorption:
Research and Development (R&D) Research and Development is spread across
the business of our Company. Though no specific expenditure was made under
the head R & D, constant development efforts were made to increase the
efficiency and for cost reduction.
1. Specific areas in which R & D was carried out by the Company - NA
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D - NA
3. Future plan of action - NA
4. Expenditure on R & D:
a. Capital: Nil
b. Recurring: Nil
c. Total: Nil
d. Total R & D expenditure as a
percentage of total turnover: NA
The R & D is integrated to the production and quality control process of
the Company and as a result cannot be segregated.
The benefits are consequently synergised and not allocated in terms of
financial heads.
Technology absorption, adaptation and innovation:
1. Efforts, in brief, made towards technology absorption, adaptation and
innovation.
The Companys plant is based on the technology imported from Zimmer AG,
Germany, and the plant is functioning. The Company started commercial
production in September 2003. All efforts were made towards technology
absorption and adaptation and achieved the required quality of product
within a very short duration.
2. Benefits derived as a result of the above efforts, e.g., product
improvement, cost reduction, product development, import substitution, etc.
Subsequently, a lot of modifications were carried out in the process to
improve productivity, reduce the cost of production and also to facilitate
new product development. As all process plant equipments were imported, we
have lot of scope for import substitution. More priority was given to
import substitution as a part of economic development strategies. Import
substitution is being done by keeping in view the quality, the performance
and its criticality in the system.
3. In case of imported technology (imported during the last five years,
reckoned from the beginning of the financial year), the following
information may be furnished:
(a) Technology imported - None
(b) Year of import - NA
(c) Has technology been fully absorbed - NA
(d) If not fully absorbed, areas where this has not taken place, reasons
therefore and future plans of action-NA
Foreign exchange earnings and outgo:
1. Earnings in foreign exchange - Rs. 62,744 lacs
2. Foreign exchange outgo - Rs. 37,274 lacs
Information on foreign exchange earnings and outgo is contained in Schedule
19 of the notes to accounts.
Activities relating to exports:
Your Company being a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU), all its activities
are geared mainly towards exports, the earnings of which are in foreign
exchange. Your Companys product (bottle grade PET resins), produced in
Haldia plant, is exported to 60 countries so far. Your Company exported
total 114,037 MT in 2008-09. The market distribution in terms of quantity
is 41% to European Union, 31% to Middle East and Africa, 9% to South
America, 7% to the USA and 12% to rest of Asia. Most of the business was
with regular customers/ converters and brand owners.
Initiatives taken to increase exports:
Apart from selling through sales channels and to trading and distributing
companies, your Company reduced sales channels and contacted end-users
directly, thus developed good relationships with them for long term
business and to achieve better bottom line and better brand visibility in
the market. Direct contact with customers helped to understand customers
specific needs and to guide them for appropriate products and provide them
customised services to strengthen relationship. Your Company provides door
delivery services to EU and the USA based customers at par with their local
producers with strong in house and out sourced logistics team. Your Company
also recruited experienced local professional in USA and Europe to
strengthen its presence in respective markets.
Development of new export markets for products and services:
Due to global recession, many banks and countries situation deteriorated
and hence your Company reduced its exposure to such market and nations to
avoid risk. Your Company sticked to regular and reliable customers worked
closely with them to enhance their business and became a part of their
business process.
Export plans:
Your Companys plan for 2009-10 is based on current global supply demand.
The Companys focus is on neighbouring countries and moreover it plans to
fill the vacuum due to some of the major suppliers exit from the North
American and European business. In addition, there are plans to start
export to some new regions. There are also plans to go ahead with annual
contract with some major customers on long term basis based on the
experience of last two quarter of business cycle.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industries structure and developments:
South Asian Petrochem Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of Poly Ethylene
Terephthalate (PET) resin, having the second largest market share of the
PET industry in the country. The product is increasingly used for bottled
drinks, beverage, liquor, FMCG and pharmaceutical sector. PET resin
represents the building block in the manufacture of PET jars and bottles.
PET bottles have manifold advantages vis-a-vis competing products. It is no
wonder that PET resin has become the material of choice for the food and
beverage packaging industry.
Opportunities and threats:
The application of PET resin is increasing due to its qualities like
purity, strength, transparency, lightweight and safe attributes which makes
it one of the leading materials for bottling and packaging today. The
carbonated soft drinks market - the principal user of PET bottles together
with beverages - an intrinsic part of everyday living in that part of the
world, the FMCG sectors preference for to prefer the use of PET bottles
due to usage functionality and a growing preference of consumers to view
the content prior to purchase represents an attractive opportunity for
companies like South Asian Petrochem Ltd.
Some of the main threats to PET industry include sharp fluctuation in crude
prices and PTA/MEG prices, which are the primary raw materials for the PET
resin industry and to control the consequent inventory losses. Increase in
production capacity of PET resins within the country and abroad, as well as
the competition from polycarbonates, tetrapack and glass bottles are major
threats. The Company continues to reconfigure its existing capability and
maintains high quality to overcome the threats.
Segment-wise or product-wise performance:
The Company has two geographical segments - domestic and exports. During
the year, the Company earned 58% of its revenue from overseas sales
spread across 48 countries. The balance was derived from the domestic
sales.
Outlook:
As a sensitive manufacturer, we are open to various changes in consumer
preferences. The PET consumption world wide is increasing and to tap the
increasing market demand, the Company is investing in its Egyptian
subsidiary company, Egyptian Indian Polyester Company S.A.E. The Company is
continuously looking at various cost reduction measures and hopes to
maintain the current margins. The Company looks forward to greater reach
and significant holding of hands with newer consumers in the years to come.
The Company also expects to enhance stakeholder value through a responsible
strategy directed at building value over the long-term.
Risks and concerns:
Risks and prospects are un-separable components of any companys business.
The Directors and the Management of your Company keep this in mind in
taking all decisions such that no single stakeholder is adversely affected
on account of any decision taken by the Company. The Company identified
various risks and constituted a Risk Management Committee, comprising heads
of departments which meets regularly to assess the risks and minimise their
incidence, so that the returns can be maximised.
Internal control system and their adequacy:
The Company introduces internal control system to ensure that all assets
are safeguarded and protected against loss and that the transactions are
authorised, recorded and reported correctly. The Executive Director and Sr.
V P (Finance) and CFO of the Company oversee the entire internal control
systems. To ensure state-of-the art monitoring and control system, the
Company is maintaining its books of accounts through Oracle, E-Business
Suit, an ERP Software.
Further, the Company uses the service of an external firm of Chartered
Accountant as internal auditors of your Company who submit reports on
quarterly basis. The reports are placed before the Audit Committee and
comments and suggestions made by the internal auditors are noted and
implemented by the Company.
Material development in human resources, industrial relation front:
Employee relations in the organisation were cordial and peaceful. The
Company consciously and constantly adhered to the policy of investing in
human resources. Since inception, the Company successfully recruited the
right personnel as per its designed employment plan. Trained personnel are
there to manage its operation at various levels. The actual number of
personnel employed by the Company as on 31st March 2009 was 228.
Cautionary statement:
Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report may be
forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities
laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions
and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially
from those expressed or implied. Important facts that could make a
difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions
affecting global and domestic demand and supply, raw-material costs and
availability, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic
developments within India and other factors such as litigation and
industrial relations. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly
amend, modify or revise any forward looking statement, on the basis of any
subsequent developments, information or events.
