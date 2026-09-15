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Day's High-
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52 Week's High-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
101.16
75.17
88.96
103.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
101.16
75.17
88.96
103.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.88
0.36
0.72
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,085
|59.87
|1,40,956.2
|543.01
|1.3
|3,374.93
|284.91
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
2,676.25
|95.85
|70,596.97
|115.84
|0.19
|1,567.22
|195.47
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,153
|103.41
|59,779.85
|146.98
|0.39
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,607.25
|60.45
|50,469.14
|158.62
|0.13
|2,227.63
|309.31
Indo-MIM Ltd
INDOMIM
1,018.9
|81.32
|50,382.66
|223.17
|0
|1,003.11
|46.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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17/7 Ali Asker Rd Cunningham,
Rd Bangalore G.P.O,
Karnataka - 560001
Tel: +91 80 4115 0466
Website: http://www.spectraa.com
Email: cs@spectraa.com
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Summary
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Reports by SpectraA Technology Solutions Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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