SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
44.05
44.05
44.05
22.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,838.08
2,365.04
1,905.81
1,507.53
Net Worth
2,882.13
2,409.09
1,949.86
1,529.56
Minority Interest
Debt
1,731.83
380.76
367.71
319.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
46.65
47.65
46.43
37.05
Total Liabilities
4,660.61
2,837.5
2,364
1,885.94
Fixed Assets
630.26
609.17
616.79
631.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
2,423.03
613.1
395.2
192.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
26.99
22.39
22.41
14.96
Networking Capital
697.1
623.99
548.88
426.61
Inventories
454.1
420.04
353.62
331.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
566.7
512.72
441.88
395.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
269.61
263.33
283.47
163.52
Sundry Creditors
-399.94
-376.23
-345.41
-295.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-193.37
-195.87
-184.68
-168.99
Cash
883.23
968.85
780.71
620.92
Total Assets
4,660.61
2,837.5
2,363.99
1,885.93
Grupo Antolin India generated 715.9 crore rupees, while Grupo Antolin Chakan recorded revenue of 339.5 crore rupees for the same period.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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