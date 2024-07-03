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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

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4,217.5
(0.48%)
Jul 6, 2026|09:26:56 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,197.5
  • Day's High4,260
  • 52 Wk High4,421.5
  • Prev. Close4,197.5
  • Day's Low4,172.1
  • 52 Wk Low 2,301.2
  • Turnover (lac)1,514.04
  • P/E34.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value661.31
  • EPS120.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18,578.01
  • Div. Yield0.24
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹4,197.5

Prev. Close

₹4,197.5

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,514.04

Day's High

₹4,260

Day's Low

₹4,172.1

52 Week's High

₹4,421.5

52 Week's Low

₹2,301.2

Book Value

₹661.31

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18,578.01

P/E

34.77

EPS

120.62

Divi. Yield

0.24

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

7 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 May, 2025

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7 May 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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3 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 06 Feb, 2026

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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shriram Pistons & Rings to Acquire Three Grupo Antolin Firms in ₹1,670 Crore Deal; Shares Gain 6.5%

Shriram Pistons & Rings to Acquire Three Grupo Antolin Firms in ₹1,670 Crore Deal; Shares Gain 6.5%

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Grupo Antolin India generated 715.9 crore rupees, while Grupo Antolin Chakan recorded revenue of 339.5 crore rupees for the same period.

5 Dec 2025|10:23 AM
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Demat Account

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Trading Account

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SPR Auto Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Jul, 2026|05:56 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.75%

Non-Promoter- 20.52%

Institutions: 20.52%

Non-Institutions: 35.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

44.05

44.05

44.05

22.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,838.08

2,365.04

1,905.81

1,507.53

Net Worth

2,882.13

2,409.09

1,949.86

1,529.56

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,064.66

1,596.59

1,606.77

1,729.41

yoy growth (%)

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Raw materials

-786.97

-572.21

-584.65

-538.85

As % of sales

38.11

35.83

36.38

31.15

Employee costs

-391.76

-335.71

-343.71

-336.32

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

220.2

119.97

86.41

210.83

Depreciation

-102.04

-102.55

-103.04

-90.33

Tax paid

-56.64

-31.22

-13.38

-71.95

Working capital

168.63

164.65

-128.22

74.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

29.31

-0.63

-7.09

18.24

Op profit growth

41.27

18.41

-37.79

14.65

EBIT growth

74.76

34.15

-56.52

18.8

Net profit growth

84.29

21.51

-47.41

17.59

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,458.7

3,549.8

3,089.33

2,609.33

2,064.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,458.7

3,549.8

3,089.33

2,609.33

2,064.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

112.6

111.4

85.27

46.66

29.22

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

145.33

85.531,54,358.72482.510.413,476.8236.27

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

42,125

52.641,23,575.09568.50.645,565.75,036.37

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,138

65.1165,086.33203.090.243,930.97100.33

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

667.5

62.6341,060.52207.340.511,171.5893.91

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,648.1

49.6337,188.44209.750.432,958.02351.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SPR Auto Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pradeep Dinodia

Independent Director

Hari S Bhartia

Whole-time Director

Luv D Shriram

Non Executive Director

Meenakshi S Dass

Independent Director

Ferid Chopra

Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Krishnakumar Srinivasan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Gupta

Non Executive Director

Klaus Semke

Non Executive Director

Yansunori Maekawa

Independent Director

Tina Trikha

Independent Director

Akihiro Ozaki

Alternate Director

Shigeto Muno

Registered Office

3rd Floor Himalaya House,

23 Kasturba Gandhi Marg,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: 91-11-23315941

Website: http://www.shrirampistons.com

Email: r.srinivasan@shrirampistons.com

Registrar Office

205/208,

Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,

New Delhi - 110055

Tel: 011 - 42541234 / 235

Website: www.alankit.com

Email: rta@alankit.com

Summary

Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pr...
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Reports by SPR Auto Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the SPR Auto Technologies Ltd share price today?

The SPR Auto Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4217.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹18578.01 Cr. as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is 34.77 and 6.43 as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SPR Auto Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is ₹2301.2 and ₹4421.5 as of 06 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

SPR Auto Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.47%, 3 Years at 61.72%, 1 Year at 62.58%, 6 Month at 24.91%, 3 Month at 41.59% and 1 Month at 20.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SPR Auto Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.75 %
Institutions - 20.53 %
Public - 35.72 %

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