Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹4,197.5
Prev. Close₹4,197.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,514.04
Day's High₹4,260
Day's Low₹4,172.1
52 Week's High₹4,421.5
52 Week's Low₹2,301.2
Book Value₹661.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18,578.01
P/E34.77
EPS120.62
Divi. Yield0.24
Grupo Antolin India generated 715.9 crore rupees, while Grupo Antolin Chakan recorded revenue of 339.5 crore rupees for the same period.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
44.05
44.05
44.05
22.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,838.08
2,365.04
1,905.81
1,507.53
Net Worth
2,882.13
2,409.09
1,949.86
1,529.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,064.66
1,596.59
1,606.77
1,729.41
yoy growth (%)
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Raw materials
-786.97
-572.21
-584.65
-538.85
As % of sales
38.11
35.83
36.38
31.15
Employee costs
-391.76
-335.71
-343.71
-336.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
220.2
119.97
86.41
210.83
Depreciation
-102.04
-102.55
-103.04
-90.33
Tax paid
-56.64
-31.22
-13.38
-71.95
Working capital
168.63
164.65
-128.22
74.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
29.31
-0.63
-7.09
18.24
Op profit growth
41.27
18.41
-37.79
14.65
EBIT growth
74.76
34.15
-56.52
18.8
Net profit growth
84.29
21.51
-47.41
17.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,458.7
3,549.8
3,089.33
2,609.33
2,064.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,458.7
3,549.8
3,089.33
2,609.33
2,064.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
112.6
111.4
85.27
46.66
29.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
145.33
|85.53
|1,54,358.72
|482.51
|0.41
|3,476.82
|36.27
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
42,125
|52.64
|1,23,575.09
|568.5
|0.64
|5,565.7
|5,036.37
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,138
|65.11
|65,086.33
|203.09
|0.24
|3,930.97
|100.33
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
667.5
|62.63
|41,060.52
|207.34
|0.51
|1,171.58
|93.91
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,648.1
|49.63
|37,188.44
|209.75
|0.43
|2,958.02
|351.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pradeep Dinodia
Independent Director
Hari S Bhartia
Whole-time Director
Luv D Shriram
Non Executive Director
Meenakshi S Dass
Independent Director
Ferid Chopra
Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer
Krishnakumar Srinivasan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Gupta
Non Executive Director
Klaus Semke
Non Executive Director
Yansunori Maekawa
Independent Director
Tina Trikha
Independent Director
Akihiro Ozaki
Alternate Director
Shigeto Muno
3rd Floor Himalaya House,
23 Kasturba Gandhi Marg,
New Delhi - 110001
Tel: 91-11-23315941
Website: http://www.shrirampistons.com
Email: r.srinivasan@shrirampistons.com
205/208,
Anarkali Market, Jhandewalan Extn,
New Delhi - 110055
Tel: 011 - 42541234 / 235
Website: www.alankit.com
Email: rta@alankit.com
Summary
Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited was incorporated on December 9, 1963 as Public Limited Company. Indias largest exporter of pistons and rings, Shriram Pistons & Rings is situated in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pr...
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Reports by SPR Auto Technologies Ltd
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