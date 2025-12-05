The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed for the purpose of 61 st AGM and ascertaining the entitlement of Members for the Final Dividend (if declared at the AGM) from Saturday, July 26, 2025, to Friday, August 1, 2025 (both days inclusive) Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 01, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 07.07.2025) Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 01, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 01.08.2025) Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has informed the Exchange with Voting Results of Annual General Meeting held on August 01, 2025 under Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Regulations Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 01, 2025 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 04.08.2025)