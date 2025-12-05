Board Meeting 11 May 2026 3 May 2026

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026 along with the Auditors Report thereon; Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 11.05.2026) b) consider and recommend the final dividend if any on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26; c) consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting and other business matters. Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting: In continuation of our earlier intimation dated May 3, 2026, and pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(d) and Regulation 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company will, at its meeting scheduled to be held on Monday, May 11, 2026 at 4:05 P.M. (i.e., post trading hours), in addition to the matters already disclosed therein; inter alia, consider and approve the proposals for raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible securities, through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to qualified institutions placement, rights issue, preferential issue and further public offer, etc., in one or more tranches, in compliance with applicable laws and subject to requisite approvals as may be required, including approval of the shareholders of the Company, in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2026)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2026 24 Jan 2026

Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve a) the Un Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 along with the Limited Review Report; b) interim dividend for the financial year 2025 26 if any and to fix the record date for the same; and c) the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of Secured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of up to INR 1000 Crore in one or more tranches/series Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a) the Un Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report; b) interim dividend for the financial year 2025 26, if any, and to fix the record date for the same; and c) the proposal for raising funds through the issuance of Secured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis for an aggregate amount of up to INR 1,000 Crore, in one or more tranches/series . Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26 Interim Dividend for FY 2025-26 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2026) Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, Interim Dividend, Issuance of 100,000 secured, rated, listed and redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs), Change of name of the Company from Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited to SPR Auto Technologies Limited and other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/02/2026)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Details as per attachment enclosed Details as per attachment enclosed (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 04/11/2025)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2025 18 Jul 2025