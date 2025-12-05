|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|5
|50
|Interim
|Interim Dividend @50% i.e. Rs. 5/- per share (face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2025-26 to be paid to the shareholders whose name appear in Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Friday, February 6, 2026 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
|Dividend
|7 May 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|25 Jul 2025
|5
|50
|Final
|Recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 10/- per share (face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the Financial Year 2024-25, inclusive of Interim Dividend of Rs. 5/- per share already paid. The payment of dividend / dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.
Grupo Antolin India generated 715.9 crore rupees, while Grupo Antolin Chakan recorded revenue of 339.5 crore rupees for the same period.
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