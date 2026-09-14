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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
13
13
13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
143.18
88.52
61.91
Net Worth
156.18
101.52
74.91
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
Gross Sales
2,351.03
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,351.03
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,687.9
|72.24
|2,40,541.79
|935.77
|0
|18,343.49
|391.25
Trent Ltd
TRENT
2,804.4
|71.3
|1,49,539.67
|531.77
|0.1
|5,666.3
|144.45
Vishal Mega Mart Ltd
VMM
101.5
|73.02
|47,550.81
|173.19
|0
|1,887.31
|15.02
Cartrade Tech Ltd
CARTRADE
3,090.45
|119.37
|14,992.4
|25.74
|0
|78.11
|475.51
Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Ltd
ABLBL
83.43
|55.99
|10,182.81
|31.2
|0.6
|2,048.86
|11.41
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Siddharth Gunvant Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Harshal Kishor Parekh
E D & Wholetime Director
Deepa Siddharth Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Sagar Patil
Independent Director
Adke Abhishek Ashok
Independent Director
Asit C Mehta
Independent Director
Ajay Sharma
Independent Director
Anupama Wagh Koppar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kishor Babaso Hupare
399 E Basant Bahar Road,
Ratikmal Complex Shop 6-7,
Maharashtra - 416003
Tel: +91 90961 91222
Website: http://www.ssmobile.com
Email: compliance@ssmobile.com
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Summary
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Reports by SS Retail Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.