Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations is based on, and should be read in conjunction with, our Restated Financial Statements (including the schedules, notes and significant accounting policies thereto), included in the section titled "Restated Financial Statements" beginning on page 205.

Our Restated Financial Statements have been derived from our audited financial statements and restated in accordance with the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the ICAI Guidance Note. Our financial statements are prepared in accordance with Ind AS, notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, and read with Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable. Ind AS differs in certain material respects from IFRS and U.S. GAAP and other accounting principles with which prospective investors may be familiar. Accordingly, the degree to which the financial statements prepared in accordance with Ind AS included in this Red

Herring Prospectus will provide meaningful information is entirely dependent on the reader’s level of familiarity with Ind AS accounting policies. We have not attempted to quantify the impact of IFRS or U.S. GAAP on the financial information included in this Red Herring Prospectus, nor do we provide a reconciliation of our financial information to IFRS or U.S. GAAP. Any reliance by persons not familiar with Ind AS accounting policies on the financial disclosures presented in this Red Herring Prospectus should accordingly be limited.

Unless otherwise indicated or the context requires otherwise, the financial information for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for Fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022 included herein have been derived from our restated balance sheets as period ended September 30, 2024 and of March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and restated statements of profit and loss, cash flows and changes in equity as at period ended September 30, 2024 and for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 of the Company, together with the statement of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information thereon.

Unless stated otherwise, industry and market data used in this Red Herring Prospectus has been obtained or derived from the report titled "Industry Research Report Industry Research Report on Fluorochemicals & Specialty Gases" dated November, 2023 prepared by Care Analytics and Advisory Private Limited (the "CareEdge Research") and publicly available information as well as other industry publications and sources. The Report has been exclusively commissioned at the request of our Company and paid for by our Company for the purposes of this Issue and is available on the website of the Company at www.stallionfluorochemicals.com.

Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, and references to a particular fiscal period are to the 12 months ended March 31 of that year. All references to a year are to that Fiscal Year, unless otherwise noted.

Some of the information contained in this section, including information with respect to our strategies, contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. You should read the section titled "Forward Looking Statements" beginning on page 17 for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to those statements and also the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Our Business" beginning on pages 28 and 144, respectively, for a discussion of certain factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. The actual results of the Company may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Unless otherwise stated, references to "the Company", "our Company", "we", "us", and "our" are to Stallion India

Fluorochemicals Limited.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Our Company was incorporated as Stallion India Fluorochemicals Private Limited, a private limited company, at Mumbai under the Companies Act, 1956 on September 05, 2002, and was granted the certificate of incorporation by the RoC. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on August 07, 2023, and a fresh certificate of incorporation dated October 05, 2023 was issued by the RoC consequent upon change of name upon conversion into a public limited company under the Companies Act, 2013.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our Company, commonly known as Stallion, is a Mumbai-based company incorporated on September 05, 2002 in Mumbai by Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, who currently serves as the Chairman & Managing Director and is also one of the Promoter of the Company.

We are into the business of selling Refrigerant and Industrial Gases and related products. Our primary business consists of debulking, blending and processing of Refrigerant and Industrial gases, selling of pre filled cans and small Cylinders/ Containers.

We have four facilities located in Khalapur (Maharashtra), Ghiloth (Rajasthan), Manesar (Haryana) and Panvel (Maharashtra). Each of these facilities is designed and equipped to store gases in a controlled environment, ensuring adherence to the safety standards.

Our gases find application in various industries/segments such as Air conditioners & Refrigerators, Fire Fighting, Semiconductor manufacturing, Automobile Manufacturing, Pharma and Medicals, Glass bottle manufacturing, Aerosols and Spay foam.

We sell our products across Indian states but the major supply is in the state of Maharashtra and Delhi. For period ended September 30, 2024, fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023 our revenue from the state of Maharashtra and Delhi constituted for 74.41%, 69.82% and 63.92% respectively of our total revenue.

Bifurcation of our company’s revenue by products:

( in lakhs)

Product category As at September 30, 2024 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue Sale of Gases & related products Refrigerants Products 12,286.87 19,085.47 18,848.57 17,795.49 Other Products Cylinders 451.34 750.74 208.74 65.19 Paint - 46.63 - - Washer Pump 73.50 494.33 244.21 - Refrigerants Cans (Filled & Empty) 983.04 2,493.45 3,222.25 631.03 Vaccum Pump, AC Cleaner, Anti Rust Lubricant, 259.41 429.75 1.05 66.24 Wooden pallets & Spectra Shield, Valves & Caps etc. Spare Parts of Washer 13.11 15.93 13.31 - Total 14,067.27 23,316.30 22,538.14 18,557.95

For further detail please refer "Our Business" on page 144.

Key Performance Indicator Based on Restated Financials:

( in Lakhs)

Particulars Sep-24 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Revenue from Operations 1 14,073.15 23,323.58 22,550.44 18,588.27 Total Revenue 2 14,153.16 23,622.63 22,606.35 18,634.07 EBITDA 2,553.76 2,670.48 1,559.89 3,300.88 EBIT 2,496.23 2,559.42 1,406.03 3,122.10 EBT 2,247.06 2,126.94 1,297.42 3,007.09 PAT 1,656.51 1,478.83 975.30 2,110.97 EBITDA Margin 3 18.04% 11.30% 6.90% 17.71% EBIT Margin 4 17.64% 10.83% 6.22% 16.75% EBT Margin 5 15.88% 9.00% 5.74% 16.14% PAT Margin 6 11.70% 6.26% 4.31% 11.33%

Particulars Sep-24 Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Share Capital 6,146.65 6,146.65 5,512.50 1,225.00 Other Equity 7,306.55 5,649.73 1,557.82 4,868.66 Net Worth 13,453.20 11,796.39 7,070.32 6,093.66 Short Term Borrowing 8,104.75 6,534.54 1,827.42 196.97 Long Term Borrowing - 1.00 2.00 3.00 Total Borrowing 8,104.75 6,535.54 1,829.42 199.97 Debt / Equity 7 0.60 0.55 0.26 0.03 Interest Coverage Ratio8 10.02 5.92 12.95 27.15 RoE 9 12.31% 12.54% 13.79% 34.64% RoCE 10 11.58% 13.96% 15.80% 49.22% Net Debt / EBITDA 11 2.30 1.84 1.11 0.01 Current Ratio 12 2.16 2.19 1.97 2.19 EPS (Basic) 2.69 2.54 1.77 3.83 EPS (Diluted) 2.69 2.54 1.77 3.83 Cash & Equivalents 2,218.54 1,613.63 101.20 162.43 Current Assets 21,778.05 18,553.77 10,887.37 7,965.87 Current Liabilities 10,082.74 8,487.25 5,521.00 3,630.06

1. Revenue from operations refers to revenue from sales of product and services and other operating income.

2. Total Revenue refers to Revenue from operations plus Other Income.

3. EBITDA Margin is an indicator to measure efficiency of generating core profitability of company.

4. EBIT Margin is an indicator use to measure the efficiency of company to generate operating profits.

5. EBT Margin used as indicator to calculate profitability before tax as percent of Total Revenue.

6. PAT Margin used as measure of calculation profit available to shareholders as percent of Total Revenue.

7. Debt / Equity ratio measures leverage of company, it is also a measure of capital structure that provides relative proportion of Shareholders equity and debt used to finance the assets of company.

8. Interest Coverage Ratio is used to measure the ability of company to make interest payments from its available earnings.

9. RoE measure the ability to gauge how much shareholders are earning on their investments. It exhibits how well the company has utilised the shareholder’s money.

10. RoCE indicates how efficiently capital is being used in the business. It provides the ability of the company to generate the returns against the capital it put to use. 11. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio is a financial leverage metric used to measure a company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations with available earning. It is also used as proxy for payback period assuming the company operates at current level to become debt-free. 12. Current Ratio indicates the short term liquidity and measures the ability of the company to pay off its short term obligations.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

"The restated financial statements of the Company comprises of the Balance Sheet as at September 30, 2024, March

31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows, the statement of changes in equity for the period ended September 30, 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the significant accounting policies and explanatory notes (collectively, the ‘financial statements’ or ‘statements’).

The accounting policies have been consistently applied by the Company in the preparation of the financial statements. These financial statements have been prepared for the Company as a going concern on the basis of relevant Ind AS that are effective as at September 30, 2024.

The Financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) and presentation requirements of Division II of Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, (Ind AS compliant Schedule III), as applicable to the financial statements. For all periods up to and including the year ended March 31, 2023, the Company prepared its financial statements in accordance with Indian GAAP, including accounting standards notified under the section 133 of the Companies Act 2013, read together with paragraph 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The Company has consistently applied the accounting policies used in the preparation of its opening Ind AS Balance Sheet at April 1, 2023 throughout all periods presented, as if these policies had always been in effect and are covered by IND AS 101 ‘’First-time adoption of Indian Accounting Standards’’. The transition was carried out from accounting principles generally accepted in India (‘’Indian GAAP’’) which is considered as the previous

GAAP, as defined in IND AS 101.

These financial statements have been prepared and presented under the historical cost convention with the following exceptions:-

? certain financial assets and liabilities

? defined benefit plans plan assets measured at fair value ? share-based payments.

Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 28 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

1. Any disruption in continuous operations at our facilities;

2. Failure to perform contractual obligations by our suppliers or non-performance in a timely manner, or at all.

3. Any increase in the cost, or delay, shortage, interruption or reduction in the supply of raw materials and major production inputs to manufacture our products;

4. Any disruptions in the industry in which our customers compete or rapid change in preferences and other related factors;

5. Inability to develop new Specialty Gas may affect our future growth and business;

6. Failure to identify emerging trends or successfully develop new production processes and adopt new original design manufacturing capabilities;

7. Failure to obtain or renew the required accreditations, licenses and permits from government, regulatory authorities in a timely manner;

8. Any prolonged disruption or non-availability of timely and cost-efficient transportation and other logistic facilities.

MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The significant accounting policies applied by the Company in the preparation of its financial statements are listed below. Such accounting policies have been applied consistently to all the periods presented in these financial statements, unless otherwise indicated.

A) Functional and Presentation Currency

The financial statements are presented in Indian Rupees (INR) and all values are rounded to the nearest lakhs with two decimals, except when otherwise indicated.

B) Use of estimates and critical accounting judgements

The preparation of the financial statements in conformity with Ind AS requires management to make estimates, judgements and assumptions. These estimates, judgements and assumptions affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, the disclosures of contingent assets and liabilities as at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the period. Accounting estimates could change from period to period. Actual results could differ from these estimates. The estimates and the underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis. Revisions to accounting estimates are recognized in the period in which the estimate is revised and future periods affected.

C) Current Non-current classification

All assets and liabilities are classified into current and non-current assets and liabilities.

Assets

An asset is classified as current when it satisfies any of the following criteria: a) it is expected to be realised in, or is intended for sale or consumption in the company’s normal operating cycle; b) it is held primarily for the purpose of being traded; c) it is expected to be realised within 12 months after the reporting date; or d) it is cash or cash equivalent unless it is restricted from being exchanged or used to settle a liability for at least 12 months after the reporting date. Current assets include the current portion of non-current financial assets.

All other assets are classified as non-current.

Liabilities

A liability is classified as current when it satisfies any of the following criteria: a) it is expected to be settled in the company’s normal operating cycle; b) it is held primarily for the purpose of being traded; c) it is due to be settled within 12 months after the reporting date; or d) the company does not have an unconditional right to defer settlement of the liability for at least 12 months after the reporting date. Terms of a liability that could, at the option of the counterparty, result in its settlement by the issue of equity instruments do not affect its classification.

Current liabilities include current portion of non-current financial liabilities.

All other liabilities are classified as non-current.

All assets and liabilities have been classified as current or noncurrent as per the Company’s normal operating cycle and other criteria set out in the Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013.

Based on the nature of manufacturing activity and the time between the acquisition of assets for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents, the Company has ascertained its operating cycle as 12 months for the purpose of current / non-current classification of assets and liabilities:

D) Revenue recognition i. Sale of Products

The Company recognises revenue from contracts with customers when it satisfies a performance obligation by transferring control of promised good to a customer. Performance obligation in respect of sale of product is satisfied at a point in time which usually occurs upon receipt of goods by the customer. At that point, the customer has full discretion over the channel and price to sell the products, and there are no unfulfilled obligations that could affect the customer’s acceptance of the product.

The revenue is recognised to the extent of transaction price allocated to the performance obligation satisfied.

Transaction price is the amount of consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring good to a customer excluding amounts collected on behalf of a third party. Variable consideration is estimated using the expected value method or most likely amount as appropriate in a given circumstance. Payment terms agreed with a customer are as per business practice and there is no financing component involved in the transaction price.

ii. Sale of Services

In respect of sale of services, performance obligation is satisfied over time when the entity renders services to customers. Revenue from services rendered is recognised as the services are rendered and is booked based on agreement / arrangements with the concerned parties.

Transaction price is the amount of consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for transferring service to a customer excluding amounts collected on behalf of a third party. Variable consideration is estimated using the expected value method or most likely amount as appropriate in a given circumstance. Payment terms agreed with a customer are as per business practice and there is no financing component involved in the transaction price. Payment terms agreed with a customer are as per business practice and there is no financing component involved in the transaction price.

iii. Interest & Dividend Income

Interest income is recognised on a time proportion basis taking into account the amount outstanding and the interest rate applicable.

Income from dividend is recognised when right to receive payment is established.

iv. Other Income

Other Incomes are accounted as and when the right to receive such income arises and it is probable that the economic benefits will flow to the Company and the amount of income can be measured reliably.

E) Property, Plant and equipment

Freehold Land is carried at historical cost. Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost of acquisition or construction less accumulated depreciation or accumulated impairment loss, if any.

Cost of item of property, plant and equipment includes purchase price, taxes, non- refundable duties, freight and other costs that are directly attributable to bringing assets to their working condition for their intended use. Expenses capitalised include applicable borrowing costs for qualifying assets, if any.

This recognition principle is applied to the costs incurred initially to acquire an item of property, plant and equipment and also to costs incurred subsequently to add to, replace part of, or service it. All other repair and maintenance costs, including regular servicing, are recognised in the statement of profit and loss as incurred. When a replacement occurs, the carrying value of the replaced part is de-recognised. Where an item of property, plant and equipment comprises major components having different useful lives, these components are accounted for as separate items An item of property, plant and equipment is derecognized upon disposal or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of asset. Any gain or loss arising on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

The residual values, useful lives and method of depreciation of Property, Plant & Equipment is reviewed at each financial year and adjusted prospectively, if any.

Spares that can be used only with particular items of plant and machinery and such usage is expected to be for more than once accounting period are capitalized.

Property, Plant and Equipment under construction are recognized as capital work in progress.

F) Goodwill and other Intangible assets

Goodwill arising on acquisition of business is measured at cost less any accumulated impairment loss. Goodwill is assessed at every balance sheet date for any impairment.

Intangible assets are only recognized when it is probable that associated future economic benefits would flow to the Company.

Intangibles in respect of non- compete and customer relationships acquired in a business combination are recognized at fair value at the acquisition date. They have a finite useful life and are subsequently carried at costs less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

Intangible assets in respect of software’s acquired separately are measured on initial recognition at cost. Following initial recognition, they are carried at cost less accumulated amortization and accumulated impairment losses, if any.

Intangible assets are derecognised either on their disposal or where no future economic benefits are expected from their use.

Gains or losses arising from derecognition of intangible assets are measured as the difference between the net disposal proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset and are recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss when the asset is derecognized.

Subsequent to initial recognition, intangible assets with definite useful lives are reported at cost less accumulated amortisation and accumulated impairment losses.

G) Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment

Depreciation is computed as per the written-down value method based on the management’s estimate of useful life of a property, plant and equipment. Land is not depreciated but subject to impairment.

These charges are commenced from the dates the assets are available for their intended use and are spread over their estimated useful economic lives. The estimated useful lives of assets and residual values are reviewed regularly and, when necessary, revised.

The following useful lives apply to the different types of tangible assets:

Asset Years Building 3 to 30 Plant and Equipment 2 to 25 Furniture and Fixture 3 to 10 Vehicles 5 to 10 Office Equipment 2 to 10

Assets individually costing Rs. 25,000 or less are fully depreciated in the year of acquisition.

Spares capitalized are being depreciated over the useful life / remaining useful life of the plant and machinery with which such spares can be used.

Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013 ("Schedule") prescribes the useful lives for various classes of tangible assets.

For certain class of assets, based on the technical evaluation and assessment, the Company believes that the useful lives adopted by it best represent the period over which an asset is expected to be available for use.

Accordingly, for these assets, the useful lives estimated by the Company are different from those prescribed in the Schedule.

The useful lives are reviewed atleast at each year end. Changes in expected useful lives are treated as changes in accounting estimates.

H) Amortisation of Intangible assets

Intangible assets except Goodwill are amortised in Statement of Profit or Loss over their estimated useful lives, from the date that they are available for use based on the expected pattern of consumption of economic benefits of the asset. Accordingly, at present, these are being amortised on written-down value basis.

The estimated useful lives of Intangible Assets are as follows:

Asset Years Software 6 Non-compete fee 15 Customer Relationship 25

The useful lives are reviewed atleast at each year end. Changes in expected useful lives are treated as changes in accounting estimates.

I) Impairment of non-financial assets

The carrying amounts of property, plant & equipment, capital work in progress and intangible assets are reviewed at each Balance Sheet date, to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If any such indication exists, the assets recoverable amounts are estimated at each reporting date. Recoverable amount is the higher of fair value less costs to sell and value in use. In assessing the value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-discount rate that reflects the current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset or the cash-generating unit. For the purpose of impairment testing, assets are grouped together into the smallest group of assets that generate cash inflows from continuing use that are largely independent of the cash inflows of other assets or groups of assets (the "cash-generating unit"). An impairment loss is recognised whenever the carrying amount of an asset or the cash generating unit exceeds the corresponding recoverable amount. Impairment losses are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

Impairment losses recognised in prior periods are assessed at each reporting date for any indications that the loss has decreased or no longer exists. An impairment loss is reversed if there has been a change in the estimates used to determine the recoverable amount. An impairment loss is reversed only to the extent that the assets carrying amount does not exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined net of depreciation or amortisation, if no impairment loss had been recognised. Impairment loss recognized for goodwill is not reversed in a subsequent period unless the impairment loss was caused by a specific external event of an exceptional nature that is not expected to recur, and subsequent external events have occurred that reverse the effect of that event.

J) Borrowing costs

Borrowing costs that are attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets are treated as direct cost and are considered as part of cost of such assets. A qualifying asset is an asset that necessarily requires a substantial period of time to get ready for its intended use or sale. Capitalisation of borrowing costs is suspended in the period during which the active development is delayed beyond reasonable time due to other than temporary interruption. All other borrowing costs are charged to the statement of profit and loss as incurred.

K) Inventories

Inventories of raw materials, components and stores and spare parts are valued at lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost includes purchase price, duties and taxes (other than those subsequently recoverable by the Company from taxing authorities), freight inward and other expenditure in bringing inventories to present locations and conditions. In determining the cost, First-in-First-out (FIFO) method is used. The carrying costs of raw materials, components and stores and spare parts are not written down below cost if the finished products in which they will be incorporated are expected to be sold at or above cost.

Finished goods are valued at the lower of cost and net realizable value. The comparison of cost and net realisable value is made on an item by item basis. Cost comprises of direct material and labour expenses and an appropriate portion of production overheads incurred in bringing the inventory to their present location and condition. Fixed production overheads are allocated on the basis of normal capacity of the production facilities. Cost is determined on a first-in first-out (FIFO) basis.

Net Realisable value is the estimated selling price in the ordinary course of business, less estimated costs of completion and the estimated costs necessary to make the sale.

L) Leases

The Company has adopted Ind AS 116 "Leases" and applied the standard to all lease contracts.

Company as a lessee

The Company, as a lessee, recognises a right-of-use asset and a lease liability for its leasing arrangements, if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset. The contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset, if it involves the use of an identified asset and the Company has substantially all of the economic benefits from use of the asset and has right to direct the use of the identified asset. The cost of the right-of-use asset shall comprise of the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date plus any initial direct costs incurred. The right-of-use assets is subsequently measured at cost less any accumulated depreciation, accumulated impairment losses, if any and adjusted for any remeasurement of the lease liability. The right-of-use assets is depreciated using the straight-line method from the commencement date over the shorter of lease term or useful life of right-of-use asset.

The Company measures the lease liability at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date of the lease. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease, if that rate can be readily determined.

If that rate cannot be readily determined, the Company uses incremental borrowing rate. For short-term and low value leases, the Company recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. When the lease liability is remeasured due to change in contract terms, a corresponding change is made to the carrying amount of right-of-use asset, or is recorded in the profit and loss account if the carrying amount of right-of-use asset is reduced to zero.

Lease under which the Company assumes substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership are classified as finance lease. Such assets acquired are capitalised at fair value of the asset or present value of the minimum lease payments at the inception of the lease, whichever is lower. Leases in which a significant portion of the risks and rewards of ownership are not transferred to the Company as lessee are classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessor) are charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the period of the lease unless the payments are structured to increase in line with expected general inflation to compensate for the lessor’s expected inflationary cost increases.

Company as lessor

In respect of assets given on operating lease, the lease rental income is recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss on a straight-line basis over the lease term unless the receipts are structured to increase in line with expected general inflation to compensate for the expected inflationary cost increases.

M) Employee benefits

The Company’s obligation towards various employee benefits have been recognized as follows:

Short term benefits

Employee benefits payable wholly within twelve months of receiving employees services are classified as short-term employee benefits. These benefits include salaries and wages, bonus and exgratia. The undiscounted amount of short-term employee benefits to be paid in exchange for employee services is recognized as an expense as the related service is rendered by employees. The company recognizes a liability & expense for bonuses. The company recognizes a provision where contractually obliged or where there is a past practice that has created a constructive obligation.

Post-employment Benefits

Defined contribution plans

The Company pays provident fund contributions to publicly administered provident funds as per local regulations. The Company has no further payment obligations once the contributions have been paid. The contributions are accounted for as defined contribution plans and the contributions are recognized as employee benefit expense when they are due. Prepaid contributions are recognised as an asset to the extent that a cash refund or a reduction in the future payments is available.

Defined benefit plans

Recognition and measurement of defined benefit plans:

For defined benefit schemes i.e. gratuity, superannuation and post-retirement medical benefit schemes, the cost of providing benefits is determined using the Projected Unit Credit Method, with actuarial valuation being carried out at each balance sheet date. Re-measurement gains and losses of the net defined benefit liability/ (asset) are recognized immediately in other comprehensive income. Such re-measurements are not re-classified to the Statement of Profit & Loss in the subsequent period. The service cost and net interest on the net defined benefit liability/ (asset) is treated as a net expense within employment costs.

Past service cost is recognised as an expense when the plan amendment or curtailment occurs or when any related restructuring costs or termination benefits are recognised, whichever is earlier.

The defined benefit obligation recognised in the balance sheet represents the present value of the defined-benefit obligation as reduced by the fair value of plan assets.

Other long-term employee benefits

Compensated absences

Liabilities recognised in respect of other long-term employee benefits such as annual leave and sick leave are measured at the present value of the estimated future cash outflows expected to be made by the Company in respect of services provided by employees up to the reporting date using the projected unit credit method with actuarial valuation being carried out at each year end balance sheet date. Actuarial gains and losses arising from experience adjustments and changes in actuarial assumptions are charged or credited to the statement of profit and loss in the period in which they arise. Compensated absences which are not expected to occur within twelve months after the end of the period in which the employee renders the related service are recognized based on actuarial valuation.

Termination Benefits

Termination Benefits, in the nature of voluntary retirement benefits or Termination Benefits arising from restructuring, are recognized in the Statement of Profit & Loss. The Company recognizes Termination Benefits at the earlier of the following dates:

(a) when the Company can no longer withdraw the offer of these benefits, or

(b) when the Company recognizes costs for a restructuring that is within the scope of Ind AS 37 and involves the payment of termination benefits.

Benefits falling due more than 12 months after the end of the reporting period are discounted to their present value.

Employee Stock Option Plans

Employee stock options have time and performance based vesting conditions. The fair value as on grant date factoring such time and performance conditions is recognized as employee benefit expense over the vesting period of such options

N) Foreign exchange transactions

Foreign exchange transactions are recorded at the exchange rate prevailing on the date of the transactions. Year-end monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are translated at the year-end foreign exchange rates. Non- Monetary items that are measured in terms of historical cost in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rate at the date of transaction. Non-monetary items, measured at fair value denominated in a foreign currency are translated using the exchange rates that existed when the fair value was determined.

Exchange differences arising on settlement or translation of monetary items are recognised in the Statement of Profit and Loss. The gain or loss arising on translation of non-monetary items measured at fair value is treated in line with the recognition of the gain or loss on the change in fair value of the item (i.e. translation differences on items whose fair value gain or loss is recognized in other comprehensive income (OCI) or profit and loss are also recognised in OCI or profit and loss, respectively).

O) Provisions, contingent liabilities, and contingent assets

A provision is recognised when there is a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event that probably requires an outflow of resources and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. If the effect of the time value of money is material, provisions are discounted to reflect its present value using a current pre-tax rate that reflects the current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the obligation.

When discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognized as a finance cost. Each provision is based on the best estimate of the expenditure required to settle the present obligation at the balance sheet date.

Contingent liabilities are disclosed when there is a possible obligation arising from past events, the existence of which will be confirmed only by the occurrence or non-occurrence of one or more uncertain future events not wholly within the control of the Company or a present obligation that arises from past events where it is either not probable that an outflow of resources will be required to settle or a reliable estimate of the amount cannot be made. When there is a possible obligation or a present obligation in respect of which the likelihood of outflow of resources is remote, no provision or disclosure is made.

Contingent assets are generally not recognized but are disclosed when inflow of economic benefit is probable. Provisions, Contingent liabilities and contingent assets are reviewed at each Balance Sheet date.

P) Income taxes

Tax expense for the year comprises current tax and deferred tax. The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the year.

Taxable profit differs from net profit as reported in the statement of profit and loss because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Company’s liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period.

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying values of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit and is accounted for using liability method. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences. In contrast, deferred tax assets are only recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which the temporary differences can be utilised.

The carrying value of deferred tax assets is reviewed at the end of each reporting period and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered.

Deferred tax is calculated at the tax rates that are expected to apply in the period when the liability is settled or the asset is realised based on the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantially enacted by the end of the reporting period. The measurement of deferred tax liabilities and assets reflects the tax consequences that would follow from the manner in which the Company expects, at the end of the reporting period, to cover or settle the carrying value of its assets and liabilities.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset to the extent that they relate to taxes levied by the same tax authority and there are legally enforceable rights to set off current tax assets and current tax liabilities within that jurisdiction and there is an intention to settle the asset & liability on a net basis.

Current and deferred tax are recognised as an expense or income in the statement of profit and loss, except when they relate to items credited or debited either in other comprehensive income or directly in equity, in which case tax is also recognized in other comprehensive income or directly in equity.

Deferred tax assets include Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) paid in accordance with the tax laws in India, which is likely to give future economic benefits in the form of availability of set off against future income tax liability. MAT is recognised as deferred tax assets in the Balance Sheet when the asset can be measured reliably and it is probable that the future economic benefit associated with the asset will be realised.

Q) Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing the net profit or loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of the equity shares outstanding during the year. For the purpose of calculating diluted earnings per share, net profit or loss for the year attributable to equity shareholders of the Company and the weighted average number of equity shares outstanding during the year are adjusted for the effect of all dilutive potential equity shares.

R) Financial Instruments

A financial instrument is any contract that gives rise to a financial asset of one entity and a financial liability or equity instrument of another entity.

Financial assets and liabilities are initially measured at fair value.

Transaction costs that are directly attributable to the acquisition or issue of financial assets and financial liabilities (other than financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss) are added to or deducted from the fair value measured on initial recognition of financial asset or financial liability. The transaction costs directly attributable to the acquisition of financial assets and financial liabilities at fair value through profit and loss are immediately recognised in the statement of profit and loss.

Where the fair value of a financial asset at initial recognition is different from its transaction price, the difference between the fair value and the transaction price is recognized as a gain or loss in the Statement of Profit and Loss. However, trade receivables that do not contain a significant financing component are measured at Transaction price.

(a) Financial assets

i. Financial assets at amortised cost

Financial assets are subsequently measured at amortised cost if these financial assets are held within a business model whose objective is to hold these assets in order to collect contractual cash flows and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial instrument and of allocating interest income or expense over the relevant period. The effective interest rate is the rate that exactly discounts future cash receipts or payments through the expected life of the financial instrument, or where appropriate, a shorter period.

ii. Financial assets measured at fair value

Fair Value through other comprehensive income (FVTOCI)

Financial assets are measured at fair value through other comprehensive income if these financial assets are held within a business model whose objective is to hold these assets in order to collect contractual cash flows or to sell these financial assets and the contractual terms of the financial asset give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principal and interest on the principal amount outstanding.

Financial assets included within the FVTOCI category are measured initially as well as at each reporting date at fair value. Fair value movements are recognised in the OCI. However, the Company recognises interest income, impairment losses and reversals and foreign exchange gain or loss in the statement of profit and loss. On derecognition of the asset, cumulative gain or loss previously recognised in OCI is reclassified to the statement of profit and loss. Interest earned while holding a FVTOCI instrument is reported as interest income using the effective interest rate method.

The Company in respect of equity investments (other than in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures) which are not held for trading has made an irrevocable election to present in other comprehensive income subsequent changes in the fair value of such equity instruments. Such an election is made by the Company on an instrument by instrument basis at the time of initial recognition of such equity investments.

Fair value through the statement of profit and loss (FVTPL)

Financial asset not measured at amortised cost or at fair value through other comprehensive income is carried at fair value through the statement of profit and loss. Fair value changes are recognized in the Statement of Profit & Loss at each reporting period.

iii. Cash and bank balances

Cash and bank balances consist of:

(i) Cash and cash equivalents - which includes cash in hand, deposits held at call with banks and other short term deposits which are readily convertible into known amounts of cash, are subject to an insignificant risk of change in value and have maturities of less than one year from the date of such deposits. These balances with banks are unrestricted for withdrawal and usage.

(ii) Other bank balances - which includes balances and deposits with banks that are restricted for withdrawal and usage.

v. Impairment of financial assets:

The Company recognizes loss allowances using the expected credit loss (ECL) model for the financial assets and unbilled revenues which are not fair valued through profit or loss.

The Company recognises life time expected credit losses for all trade receivables and unbilled revenues that do not constitute a financing transaction. For all other financial assets whose credit risk has not significantly increased since initial recognition, loss allowance equal to twelve months expected credit losses is recognised. Loss allowance equal to the lifetime expected credit losses is recognised if the credit risk on the financial instruments has significantly increased since initial recognition. The Impairment losses and reversals are recognized in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

vi. De-recognition of financial assets

The Company de-recognises a financial asset only when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or it transfers the financial asset and substantially all risks and rewards of ownership of the asset to another entity. If the Company neither transfers nor retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership and continues to control the transferred asset, the Company recognises its retained interest in the assets and an associated liability for amounts it may have to pay. If the Company retains substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of a transferred financial asset, the Company continues to recognise the financial asset and also recognizes a collateralised borrowing for the proceeds received. On de-recognition of a Financial Asset (except for Financial Assets measured at FVTOCI), the difference between the carrying amount and the consideration received is recognized in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

(b) Financial liabilities and equity instruments

Classification as debt or equity financial liabilities and equity instruments issued by the Company are classified according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into and the definitions of a financial liability and an equity instrument.

Equity instruments

An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Company after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments are recorded at the proceeds received, net of direct issue costs.

Financial Liabilities

Trade and other payables are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs, and are subsequently measured at amortised cost, using the effective interest rate method where the time value of money is significant. Interest bearing bank loans, overdrafts and issued debt are initially measured at fair value and are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest rate method. Any difference between the proceeds (net of transaction costs) and the settlement or redemption of borrowings is recognised over the term of the borrowings in the statement of profit and loss.

De-recognition of financial liabilities

The Company de-recognises financial liabilities when, and only when, the Company’s obligations are discharged, cancelled or they expire. The differences between the carrying amount of the financial liability derecognized and the consideration paid is recognized in the Statement of Profit & Loss.

Derivative financial instruments and hedge accounting

The Company enters into forward contracts and principal and interest swap contracts to hedge its risks associated with foreign currency and variable interest rate fluctuations related to existing financial assets and liabilities, certain firm commitments and forecasted transactions. These derivative contracts are being considered as cash flow hedge.

The use of hedging instruments is governed by the Company’s policies approved by the Board of Directors. The Company does not use these contracts for trading or speculative purposes.

To designate a forward contract/ swap contract as an effective hedge, management objectively evaluates and evidences with appropriate supporting documents at the inception of each contract whether the contract is effective in offsetting cash flows attributable to the hedged risk.

Derivatives are initially accounted for and measured at fair value from the date the derivative contract is entered into and are subsequently re-measured to their fair value at the end of each reporting period.

The Company adopts hedge accounting for forward and interest rate contracts wherever possible. At the inception of each hedge, there is a formal, documented designation of the hedging relationship. This documentation includes, inter alia, items such as identification of the hedged item or transaction and the nature of the risk being hedged. At inception each hedge is expected to be highly effective in achieving an offset of changes in fair value or cash flows attributable to the hedged risk. The effectiveness of hedge instruments to reduce the risk associated with the exposure being hedged is assessed and measured at the inception and on an ongoing basis. The ineffective portion of designated hedges is recognized immediately in the statement of profit and loss. The effective portion is recognized in Other Comprehensive Income.

When hedge accounting is applied:

? for fair value hedges of recognised assets and liabilities, changes in fair value of the hedged assets and liabilities attributable to the risk being hedged, are recognised in the statement of profit and loss and compensate for the effective portion of symmetrical changes in the fair value of the derivatives ? for cash flow hedges, the effective portion of the change in the fair value of the derivative is recognised directly in equity and the ineffective portion is taken to the statement of profit and loss. If the cash flow hedge of a firm commitment or forecasted transaction results in the recognition of a non-financial asset or liability, then, at the time the asset or liability is recognised, the associated gains or losses on the derivative that had previously been recognised in equity are included in the initial measurement of the asset or liability. For hedges that do not result in the recognition of a non-financial asset or a liability, amounts deferred in equity are recognised in the statement of profit and loss in the same period in which the hedged item affects the statement of profit and loss.

In cases where hedge accounting is not applied, changes in the fair value of derivatives are recognised in the statement of profit and loss as and when they arise.

Hedge accounting is discontinued when the hedging instrument expires or is sold, terminated, or exercised, or no longer qualifies for hedge accounting. At that time, any cumulative gain or loss on the hedging instrument recognized in equity is retained in equity until the forecasted transaction occurs. If a hedged transaction is no longer expected to occur, the net cumulative gain or loss recognised in equity is transferred to the statement of profit and loss for the period.

S) Investment in Joint Ventures & associates

A joint venture is a joint arrangement whereby the parties have the joint control of the arrangement and have rights to the net assets to joint arrangement. Joint control is contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement which exists only when decisions about the relevant activity require unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. Investment in joint ventures are carried at cost less accumulated impairment, if any. Where an indication of impairment exists, the carrying amount of the investment is assessed and written down immediately to its recoverable amount. On disposal of investments in joint venture, the difference between net disposal proceeds and the carrying amounts are recognized in the Statement of Profit and Loss.

An associate is an entity over which the investor has significant influence. Investment in associates are carried at fair value through Profit & Loss.

T) Onerous contracts

A provision for onerous contracts is recognised in the statement of profit and loss when the expected benefits to be derived by the Company from a contract are lower than the unavoidable cost of meeting its obligations under the contract. The provision is measured at the present value of the lower of the expected cost of terminating the contract and the expected net cost of continuing with the contract. Before a provision is established, the Company recognises any impairment loss on the assets associated with that contract.

U) Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

Non-current assets (or disposal groups) are classified as held for sale if their carrying amount will be recovered principally through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use and a sale is considered highly probable. They are measured at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell, except for assets such as deferred tax assets, assets arising from employee benefits, financial assets and contractual rights under insurance contracts, which are specifically exempt from this requirement.

An impairment loss is recognised for any initial or subsequent write-down of the asset (or disposal group) to fair value less costs to sell. A gain is recognised for any subsequent increases in fair value less costs to sell of an asset (or disposal group), but not in excess of any cumulative impairment loss previously recognised. A gain or loss not previously recognised by the date of the sale of the non-current asset (or disposal group) is recognised at the date of de-recognition.

Non-current assets (including those that are part of a disposal group) are not depreciated or amortised while they are classified as held for sale. Interest and other expenses attributable to the liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale continue to be recognised.

Non-current assets classified as held for sale and the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from the other assets in the balance sheet. The liabilities of a disposal group classified as held for sale are presented separately from other liabilities in the balance sheet.

A discontinued operation is a component of the entity that has been disposed of or is classified as held for sale and that represents a separate major line of business or geographical area of operations, is part of a single co-ordinated plan to dispose of such a line of business or area of operations, or is a subsidiary acquired exclusively with a view to resale. The results of discontinued operations are presented separately in the statement of profit and loss.

V) Business Combinations

Business Combinations are accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting, except for common control transactions which are accounted using the pooling of interest method that is accounted at carrying values. The cost of an acquisition is measured at the fair value of the assets transferred, equity instruments issued and liabilities assumed at their acquisition date i.e. the date on which control is acquired.

Goodwill arising on business combination is initially measured at cost, being the excess of the aggregate of the consideration transferred and the amount recognised for noncontrolling interests, and any previous interest held, over the fair value of net identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed. After initial recognition, Goodwill is tested for impairment annually and measured at cost less any accumulated impairment losses if any.

W) Segment Reporting

Operating Segments are reported in a manner consistent with the information reported to the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM) for the purpose of resource allocation and assessment of segment performance based on product and services.

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the restated standalone financial results of our Company for period / years ended June 2024, March 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 2022.

PRINCIPAL COMPONENT OF INCOME AND EXPENDITURE

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operation includes: (a) Revenue from Sale of Gases & related products, (b) Other operating income.

Total Income/Revenue

Total income of our company comprises of: (a) Revenue from Operations, (b) Other Income.

Other Income

Other income of our company comprises of Profit on disposal of property, plant and equipment (Net), Liabilities no longer required written back, Reversal of allowances for doubtful debts, Miscellaneous income, Interest income on deposits.

Expenses

Our expenditure comprises of: (a) Cost of materials consumed, (b) Changes in inventories of finished goods, Stock-in-Trade and work in-progress, (c) Employee benefits expense, (d) Finance costs, (e) Depreciation and amortization expenses and (f) Other Expenses.

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of materials consumed comprises of cost of raw material consumed during the year including purchases and change in inventories of raw material.

Changes in Inventories of Finished Goods

Changes in inventories of finished goods comprises of opening stock of finished good reduced by closing stock to arrive at finished goods sold during the year.

Employee benefits expense

Employee benefits expense includes Salaries and wages including bonus, Contribution to provident and other funds and Workmen and staff welfare expenses.

Finance Costs

Finance cost includes Interest on borrowing, Interest on delayed payment of taxes and bank charges.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses

Depreciation and amortisation expenses includes depreciation and impairment on tangible assets.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses includes Transportation Cost, Freight and handling charges, Repairs and Maintenance, Support Services cost, Gain on foreign exchange transactions & translations(Net), Corporate social responsibility expenditure, Rent, Rates and taxes, Insurance charges, Allowances for doubtful debts, Bad Debts / Advances written off, Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (Net), Travelling expenses, Telephone and communication expenses, Commission on Sales. Auditors Remunerations, Impairment loss on Property, Plant and Equipment’s, Legal & Professional Fees, Electricity Charges and Miscellaneous expenses.

Tax Expenses

Our tax expenses comprise of Current Taxes and Deferred Tax.

RESULT OF OPERATIONS

The following table sets forth, for the fiscal years indicated, certain items derived from our Company’s audited restated summary financial statements, in each case stated in absolute terms and as a percentage of total sales and/or total revenue for the period ending September 2024 and fiscals 2024, 2023 and 2022 respectively.

( in Lakhs)