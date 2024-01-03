iifl-logo
Stanrose Mafatlal Lubechem Ltd Management Discussions

Stanrose Mafatlal Lubechem Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

STANROSE MAFATLAL LUBECHEM LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY: As reported last year the Company is already out of lubricant business. During the year under report, it has undertaken a little trading in textile goods, the turnover of which is about Rs.6,51,533/-. The remaining income is mainly generated from the financial assets in the nature of profit on sale of shares, dividend and interest aggregating to about Rs.25,47,955/- On the other hand the expenses for employees for the year have considerably reduced to Rs. 2,24,324/- from Rs. 3,45,268/- in the previous year. During the year under report, the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) has set aside the demands of Excise Authorities on Companys blenders which were not acknowledged by the Company amounting to Rs. 251.16 Lacs.
