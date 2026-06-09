Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
500.26
449.36
409.34
390.78
Net Worth
523.34
472.44
432.42
413.86
Minority Interest
Debt
25.09
27.02
0
0.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.69
9.49
10.46
11.46
Total Liabilities
557.12
508.95
442.88
425.53
Fixed Assets
165.1
175.97
153.76
157.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.23
4.23
3
9.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.2
6.82
4.76
3.32
Networking Capital
189.97
208.65
242.54
242.97
Inventories
131.41
124.01
129.3
149.67
Inventory Days
65.07
Sundry Debtors
153.67
194.92
217.73
168.32
Debtor Days
73.18
Other Current Assets
113.08
113.08
119.11
138.81
Sundry Creditors
-161.31
-175.69
-179.2
-170.3
Creditor Days
74.04
Other Current Liabilities
-46.88
-47.67
-44.4
-43.53
Cash
190.61
113.29
38.83
12.05
Total Assets
557.11
508.96
442.89
425.52
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.