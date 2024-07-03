Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorChemicals
Open₹360
Prev. Close₹365.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.41
Day's High₹370
Day's Low₹357.55
52 Week's High₹620.85
52 Week's Low₹268.25
Book Value₹246.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)830.14
P/E17.15
EPS20.91
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.08
23.08
23.08
23.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
500.26
449.36
409.34
390.78
Net Worth
523.34
472.44
432.42
413.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
839.51
730.77
757.27
1,013.55
yoy growth (%)
14.88
-3.5
-25.28
3.32
Raw materials
-534.97
-434.5
-471.11
-665.65
As % of sales
63.72
59.45
62.21
65.67
Employee costs
-63.89
-63.48
-62.03
-90.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
49.49
58.07
34.29
33.41
Depreciation
-20.34
-35.97
-39.24
-37.72
Tax paid
-6.17
-94.2
-15.73
-11.81
Working capital
0.61
-119.68
112.39
30.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.88
-3.5
-25.28
3.32
Op profit growth
-24.69
36.73
36.1
-34.48
EBIT growth
-17.64
59.14
12.09
-7.45
Net profit growth
-80.28
333.41
134.73
-11.76
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
961.64
981.28
924.33
920.23
862.52
Other Operating Income
23.6
24.04
21.73
23.48
0
Other Income
257.5
12.69
8.47
1.8
24.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,459.8
|62.14
|1,48,493.42
|547.39
|1.47
|3,284.8
|104.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,674.4
|44.25
|79,286.23
|507.06
|0
|3,498.93
|427.74
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,869.5
|106.43
|58,631.71
|85.2
|0
|614.33
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,492.6
|55.43
|38,318.43
|171
|0
|1,211
|647.24
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
6,863.5
|71.46
|35,216.02
|135.03
|0.22
|626.51
|714.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
R B Rathi
Executive Director & MD
Sambit Roy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kewal Handa
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunirmal Talukdar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Diana Dhote
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Mandar Velankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anu Wakhlu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naresh T Raisinghani
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Adwait Joshi
Non Executive Director
AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY
Reliable Tech Park Gut No 31,
Village Elthan Airoli,
Maharashtra - 400708
Tel: 91-022-71251000
Website: http://www.heubach.com
Email: investor.relations_india@heubach.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Heubach Colorants India Limited, formerly known as Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian busin...
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Reports by Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd
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