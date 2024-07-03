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Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd Share Price Live

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359.65
(-1.55%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open360
  • Day's High370
  • 52 Wk High620.85
  • Prev. Close365.3
  • Day's Low357.55
  • 52 Wk Low 268.25
  • Turnover (lac)9.41
  • P/E17.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value246.03
  • EPS20.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)830.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

₹360

Prev. Close

₹365.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9.41

Day's High

₹370

Day's Low

₹357.55

52 Week's High

₹620.85

52 Week's Low

₹268.25

Book Value

₹246.03

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

830.14

P/E

17.15

EPS

20.91

Divi. Yield

0

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2025

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5 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:48 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.25%

Foreign: 70.25%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.69%

Institutions: 0.69%

Non-Institutions: 29.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.08

23.08

23.08

23.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

500.26

449.36

409.34

390.78

Net Worth

523.34

472.44

432.42

413.86

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

839.51

730.77

757.27

1,013.55

yoy growth (%)

14.88

-3.5

-25.28

3.32

Raw materials

-534.97

-434.5

-471.11

-665.65

As % of sales

63.72

59.45

62.21

65.67

Employee costs

-63.89

-63.48

-62.03

-90.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

49.49

58.07

34.29

33.41

Depreciation

-20.34

-35.97

-39.24

-37.72

Tax paid

-6.17

-94.2

-15.73

-11.81

Working capital

0.61

-119.68

112.39

30.82

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.88

-3.5

-25.28

3.32

Op profit growth

-24.69

36.73

36.1

-34.48

EBIT growth

-17.64

59.14

12.09

-7.45

Net profit growth

-80.28

333.41

134.73

-11.76

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

961.64

981.28

924.33

920.23

862.52

Other Operating Income

23.6

24.04

21.73

23.48

0

Other Income

257.5

12.69

8.47

1.8

24.42

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

1,459.8

62.141,48,493.42547.391.473,284.8104.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,674.4

44.2579,286.23507.0603,498.93427.74

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,869.5

106.4358,631.7185.20614.33495.72

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,492.6

55.4338,318.4317101,211647.24

Navin Fluorine International Ltd

NAVINFLUOR

6,863.5

71.4635,216.02135.030.22626.51714.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

R B Rathi

Executive Director & MD

Sambit Roy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kewal Handa

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunirmal Talukdar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Diana Dhote

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Mandar Velankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anu Wakhlu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh T Raisinghani

Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Adwait Joshi

Non Executive Director

AMITABHA MUKHOPADHYAY

Registered Office

Reliable Tech Park Gut No 31,

Village Elthan Airoli,

Maharashtra - 400708

Tel: 91-022-71251000

Website: http://www.heubach.com

Email: investor.relations_india@heubach.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Heubach Colorants India Limited, formerly known as Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited was incorporated in 1956 with technical and financial collaboration of Hoechst and Bayer AG and three Indian busin...
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Reports by Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd share price today?

The Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹359.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd is ₹830.14 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd is 17.15 and 1.45 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd is ₹268.25 and ₹620.85 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd?

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.08%, 3 Years at 3.84%, 1 Year at -38.63%, 6 Month at -18.39%, 3 Month at 8.02% and 1 Month at -4.65%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.26 %
Institutions - 0.70 %
Public - 29.05 %

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