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Sudarshan Colorants India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

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360.7
(0.29%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:19:38 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

839.51

730.77

757.27

1,013.55

yoy growth (%)

14.88

-3.5

-25.28

3.32

Raw materials

-534.97

-434.5

-471.11

-665.65

As % of sales

63.72

59.45

62.21

65.67

Employee costs

-63.89

-63.48

-62.03

-90.6

As % of sales

7.61

8.68

8.19

8.93

Other costs

-178.99

-150.92

-164.26

-213.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.32

20.65

21.69

21.04

Operating profit

61.64

81.85

59.86

43.98

OPM

7.34

11.2

7.9

4.33

Depreciation

-20.34

-35.97

-39.24

-37.72

Interest expense

-0.47

-2.59

-3.83

-0.59

Other income

8.67

14.78

17.5

27.74

Profit before tax

49.49

58.07

34.29

33.41

Taxes

-6.17

-94.2

-15.73

-11.81

Tax rate

-12.47

-162.21

-45.88

-35.35

Minorities and other

0

1.09

32.14

0

Adj. profit

43.31

-35.03

50.7

21.6

Exceptional items

0

254.79

0

0

Net profit

43.31

219.76

50.7

21.6

yoy growth (%)

-80.28

333.41

134.73

-11.76

NPM

5.16

30.07

6.69

2.13

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