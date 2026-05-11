Board Meeting 11 May 2026 5 May 2026

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Disclosure as Per Reg. 30 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 11, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/05/2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 29 Jan 2026

Sudarshan Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Announcement under Reg 30 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 03, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.02.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2025 28 Oct 2025

Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 31/10/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Aug 2025 6 Aug 2025

Heubach Colorants India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 11th August 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11.08.2025)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2025 13 Jul 2025