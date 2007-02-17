Swastika Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
27.17
24.75
24.75
24.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.6
52.27
24.82
10.84
Net Worth
156.77
77.02
49.57
35.59
Minority Interest
Debt
114.64
111.02
43.82
22.85
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
271.46
188.09
93.39
58.48
Fixed Assets
7.12
2.29
2.4
2.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.46
0.35
0.34
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.71
0.36
0.22
0.28
Networking Capital
231.96
165.78
52.12
36.53
Inventories
8.15
12.91
8.48
10.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
114.98
71.31
31.3
24.23
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
249.65
152.07
61.75
41.76
Sundry Creditors
-99
-53.42
-26.48
-25.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-41.82
-17.09
-22.93
-14.52
Cash
31.22
19.3
38.31
19.45
Total Assets
271.47
188.08
93.39
58.47
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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