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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
27.17
24.75
24.75
24.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.6
52.27
24.82
10.84
Net Worth
156.77
77.02
49.57
35.59
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd
WAAREERTL
833.35
|17.04
|8,698.44
|114.49
|0
|811.34
|90
Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
SOLARWORLD
133.95
|8.77
|1,160.98
|16.22
|0
|143.96
|99.68
Safety Controls & Devices Ltd
65
|8.94
|128.88
|4.5
|0
|61.55
|53.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Babulal Gupta
Managing Director
Vinay Gupta
Whole-time Director
Ruchira Gupta
Independent Director
Dileep Kumar Jain
Independent Director
Ajay Gupta
Independent Director
Madhvi Shanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arti Bansal
No.14 & 15 1st Flr Gajraj Aprt,
Motilal Atal Road,
Rajasthan - 302001
Tel: +91 91161 35709
Website: http://www.swastikainfra.com
Email: cs@swastikainfra.com
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Summary
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Reports by Swastika Infra Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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