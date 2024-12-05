Swiggy has successfully launched the Bolt service, allowing consumers to receive food in as little as ten minutes.Read More
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana lead in Bolt adoption, followed by Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Punjab.Read More
Swiggy gave its workers a huge opportunity to build wealth by unlocking almost Rs 9,000 crore in ESOP value.Read More
There are serious concerns about profitability since investors are growing more leery of tech businesses that take a long time to report profitable results.Read More
The company raised ₹5,085.02 Crore from institutional investors through an anchor book launched on November 5.Read More
Up until November 8, the public can subscribe for the company's shares at a price between Rs 371 and Rs 390.Read More
The price band for Swiggy's IPO is set between ₹371 to ₹390 per equity share.Read More
Next Wednesday, November 13, Swiggy shares will be listed on the exchanges, and on Monday, November 11, shares will be distributed.Read More
The IPO comprises a fresh equity issue worth ₹4,499 crore and an OFS of 17,50,87,963 equity shares, offering investors the opportunity to buy into the company.Read More
Swiggy submitted its red herring prospectus for its Rs 11,300 crore IPO to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday.Read More
