Take Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.79
14.79
14.79
14.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.97
80.62
287.98
283.65
Net Worth
25.76
95.41
302.77
298.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
1.82
2.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.76
95.41
304.59
300.83
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.11
2.12
3.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
101.87
242.56
154.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.53
0
Networking Capital
22.55
-7.15
52.85
140.13
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
4.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
28.44
16.61
66.95
146.77
Sundry Creditors
-0.21
-0.51
-4.55
-4.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.68
-23.25
-9.55
-6.46
Cash
3.22
0.6
6.53
2.78
Total Assets
25.78
95.43
304.59
300.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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