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Take Ltd Balance Sheet

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23.37
(2.10%)
Aug 20, 2026|02:37:03 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.79

14.79

14.79

14.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.97

80.62

287.98

283.65

Net Worth

25.76

95.41

302.77

298.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

1.82

2.39

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.76

95.41

304.59

300.83

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.11

2.12

3.24

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

101.87

242.56

154.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.53

0

Networking Capital

22.55

-7.15

52.85

140.13

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

4.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

28.44

16.61

66.95

146.77

Sundry Creditors

-0.21

-0.51

-4.55

-4.48

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.68

-23.25

-9.55

-6.46

Cash

3.22

0.6

6.53

2.78

Total Assets

25.78

95.43

304.59

300.83

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