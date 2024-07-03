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Take Ltd Share Price Live

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22.35
(-2.36%)
Aug 20, 2026|03:19:42 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.37
  • Day's High23.37
  • 52 Wk High50.14
  • Prev. Close22.89
  • Day's Low22.29
  • 52 Wk Low 9.9
  • Turnover (lac)21.45
  • P/E58.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.99
  • EPS0.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)330.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Take Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹23.37

Prev. Close

₹22.89

Turnover(Lac.)

₹21.45

Day's High

₹23.37

Day's Low

₹22.29

52 Week's High

₹50.14

52 Week's Low

₹9.9

Book Value

₹1.99

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

330.63

P/E

58.64

EPS

0.39

Divi. Yield

0

Take Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2025

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4 Aug 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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11 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Take Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Take Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

20 Aug, 2026|10:19 AM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.21%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 99.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Take Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

14.79

14.79

14.79

14.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.97

80.62

287.98

283.65

Net Worth

25.76

95.41

302.77

298.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.86

2.46

2.43

18.84

yoy growth (%)

-24.53

1.14

-87.06

-20.05

Raw materials

0

0

-2.24

-4.61

As % of sales

0

0

92.2

24.47

Employee costs

-4.12

-6.32

-5.26

-5.54

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-7.3

25.5

14.74

14.57

Depreciation

-1.56

-1.74

-0.79

-0.79

Tax paid

1.27

-0.56

0.5

-0.15

Working capital

10.01

-100.71

206.51

75.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.53

1.14

-87.06

-20.05

Op profit growth

-7.3

3.3

303.88

-181.47

EBIT growth

-126.78

66.45

-10.97

-14.43

Net profit growth

-68.75

63.5

5.75

-20.88

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

54.19

0

3.6

189.07

655.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

54.19

0

3.6

189.07

655.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.28

46.95

0.86

8.45

16.57

Take Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,750

80.091,26,516.12385.20.232,656.1692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

997

132.6896,982.14167.60.2782.9291.84

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

ASTERDM

800.2

225.5569,794.81-14.30.22725.7353.52

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

911.3

34568,761.5947.780.11489.45122.24

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,417.2

76.7938,154.25137.310.041,078.72149.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Take Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

H R Srinivasan

Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO

Venkatesan V,

Independent Director

Pushpa Joshi

Independent Director

Kanwar Nitin Singh

Independent Director

Peeyush Sethi

Independent Director

Cecily Dheepa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Bhimrajka

Registered Office

No 27 Tank Bund Road,

Nungambakkam,

Tamil Nadu - 600034

Tel: 91-044-24617358/24617359

Website: http://www.takesolutions.com

Email: investorrelations@takesolutions.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Take Solutions Limited was incorporated on December 20, 2000. The Company has been promoted by a team of domain experts in the supply chain management sector of the software industry.TAKE Solutions de...
Read More

Reports by Take Ltd

Company FAQs

The Take Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹22.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Take Ltd is ₹330.63 Cr. as of 20 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Take Ltd is 58.64 and 11.88 as of 20 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Take Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Take Ltd is ₹9.9 and ₹50.14 as of 20 Aug ‘26
Take Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -14.75%, 3 Years at 8.54%, 1 Year at 117.79%, 6 Month at -51.58%, 3 Month at -10.34% and 1 Month at 14.56%.
The shareholding pattern of Take Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 99.79 %

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