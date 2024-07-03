No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorHealthcare
Open₹23.37
Prev. Close₹22.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.45
Day's High₹23.37
Day's Low₹22.29
52 Week's High₹50.14
52 Week's Low₹9.9
Book Value₹1.99
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)330.63
P/E58.64
EPS0.39
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
14.79
14.79
14.79
14.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.97
80.62
287.98
283.65
Net Worth
25.76
95.41
302.77
298.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.86
2.46
2.43
18.84
yoy growth (%)
-24.53
1.14
-87.06
-20.05
Raw materials
0
0
-2.24
-4.61
As % of sales
0
0
92.2
24.47
Employee costs
-4.12
-6.32
-5.26
-5.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-7.3
25.5
14.74
14.57
Depreciation
-1.56
-1.74
-0.79
-0.79
Tax paid
1.27
-0.56
0.5
-0.15
Working capital
10.01
-100.71
206.51
75.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.53
1.14
-87.06
-20.05
Op profit growth
-7.3
3.3
303.88
-181.47
EBIT growth
-126.78
66.45
-10.97
-14.43
Net profit growth
-68.75
63.5
5.75
-20.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
54.19
0
3.6
189.07
655.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
54.19
0
3.6
189.07
655.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.28
46.95
0.86
8.45
16.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,750
|80.09
|1,26,516.12
|385.2
|0.23
|2,656.1
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
997
|132.68
|96,982.14
|167.6
|0.2
|782.92
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
800.2
|225.55
|69,794.81
|-14.3
|0.22
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
911.3
|345
|68,761.59
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,417.2
|76.79
|38,154.25
|137.31
|0.04
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
H R Srinivasan
Executive Director / Whole Time Director / CFO
Venkatesan V,
Independent Director
Pushpa Joshi
Independent Director
Kanwar Nitin Singh
Independent Director
Peeyush Sethi
Independent Director
Cecily Dheepa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Bhimrajka
No 27 Tank Bund Road,
Nungambakkam,
Tamil Nadu - 600034
Tel: 91-044-24617358/24617359
Website: http://www.takesolutions.com
Email: investorrelations@takesolutions.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Take Solutions Limited was incorporated on December 20, 2000. The Company has been promoted by a team of domain experts in the supply chain management sector of the software industry.TAKE Solutions de...
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Reports by Take Ltd
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