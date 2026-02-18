For Further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 07, 2026 at 12 noon through virtual mode. Cut-off Date for determining Members Eligible for e-voting for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting is 28th February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2026) Submission of Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.03.2026) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.03.2026)