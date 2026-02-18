|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Feb 2026
|7 Mar 2026
|For Further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome. Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 07, 2026 at 12 noon through virtual mode. Cut-off Date for determining Members Eligible for e-voting for the purpose of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting is 28th February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.02.2026) Submission of Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.03.2026) Voting Results of Extra Ordinary General Meeting along with Scrutinizers report. (As per BSE announcement dated on :07.03.2026)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.