Take Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,750
|80.09
|1,26,516.12
|385.2
|0.23
|2,656.1
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
997
|132.68
|96,982.14
|167.6
|0.2
|782.92
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
800.2
|225.55
|69,794.81
|-14.3
|0.22
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
911.3
|345
|68,761.59
|47.78
|0.11
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,417.2
|76.79
|38,154.25
|137.31
|0.04
|1,078.72
|149.23
No Record Found
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