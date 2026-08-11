|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2026
|4 Aug 2026
|Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|9 Jul 2026
|9 Jul 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting for declaration of Postal Ballot.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|30 May 2026
|Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|16 May 2026
|Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Any other business transaction with the permission of the Chairman Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 31 March 2026. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Registered office of the company. The board has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026) This resubmission is made to comply with prescribed format of Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications, duly signed by all requisite signatories under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable SEBI Circulars. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.06.2026)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2026
|19 May 2026
|The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, have inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Sunil Patra (DIN: 11728362) as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 19, 2026.
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2026
|13 May 2026
|Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, inter alia approving change in name of the Company, alteration and adoption of Memorandum of Association, appointment of Statutory Auditors and Postal Ballot related matters, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your records.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|6 Feb 2026
|Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|7 Feb 2026
|Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the state of Tamil Nadu to the State of Maharashtra and to conduct other business transaction with the permission of the chairman if any. For Further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome. Amendment to MOA regarding shifting of registered office from the state of Tamil Nadu to the state of Maharashtra, subject to necessary approvals. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2026
|3 Feb 2026
|Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|28 Jan 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2025
|12 Dec 2025
|Appointment of Mr. Parmeshvar Namdev Dhangarae as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|27 Oct 2025
|22 Oct 2025
|Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, October 27, 2025, approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone) together with its subsidiaries (Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.10.2025)
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