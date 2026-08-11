Board Meeting 11 Aug 2026 4 Aug 2026

Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2026)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2026 9 Jul 2026

Outcome of the Board Meeting for declaration of Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 30 May 2026 30 May 2026

Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Board Meeting 20 May 2026 16 May 2026

Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Any other business transaction with the permission of the Chairman Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 31 March 2026. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Registered office of the company. The board has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026) This resubmission is made to comply with prescribed format of Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications, duly signed by all requisite signatories under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable SEBI Circulars. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.06.2026)

Board Meeting 19 May 2026 19 May 2026

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, have inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Sunil Patra (DIN: 11728362) as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 19, 2026.

Board Meeting 13 May 2026 13 May 2026

Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, inter alia approving change in name of the Company, alteration and adoption of Memorandum of Association, appointment of Statutory Auditors and Postal Ballot related matters, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your records.

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the state of Tamil Nadu to the State of Maharashtra and to conduct other business transaction with the permission of the chairman if any. For Further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome. Amendment to MOA regarding shifting of registered office from the state of Tamil Nadu to the state of Maharashtra, subject to necessary approvals. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2026 3 Feb 2026

Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 28 Jan 2026 28 Jan 2026

Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2025 12 Dec 2025

Appointment of Mr. Parmeshvar Namdev Dhangarae as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company

Board Meeting 27 Oct 2025 22 Oct 2025