iifl-logo

Take Ltd Board Meeting

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
22.59
(-1.31%)
Aug 20, 2026|02:54:53 PM

Take Solutions CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/08/2025calendar-icon
20/08/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Aug 20264 Aug 2026
Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2026)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20269 Jul 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting for declaration of Postal Ballot.
Board Meeting30 May 202630 May 2026
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Saturday, May 30, 2026.
Board Meeting20 May 202616 May 2026
Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2026. Any other business transaction with the permission of the Chairman Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as on 31 March 2026. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company was held today i.e. Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Registered office of the company. The board has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2026, along with the Audit Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:20.05.2026) This resubmission is made to comply with prescribed format of Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications, duly signed by all requisite signatories under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable SEBI Circulars. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.06.2026)
Board Meeting19 May 202619 May 2026
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, May 19, 2026, have inter alia considered and approved the Appointment of Mr. Sunil Patra (DIN: 11728362) as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from May 19, 2026.
Board Meeting13 May 202613 May 2026
Please find enclosed herewith the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, inter alia approving change in name of the Company, alteration and adoption of Memorandum of Association, appointment of Statutory Auditors and Postal Ballot related matters, pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the same on your records.
Board Meeting14 Feb 20266 Feb 2026
Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025 Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2025 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20267 Feb 2026
Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the state of Tamil Nadu to the State of Maharashtra and to conduct other business transaction with the permission of the chairman if any. For Further details kindly refer to the enclosed outcome. Amendment to MOA regarding shifting of registered office from the state of Tamil Nadu to the state of Maharashtra, subject to necessary approvals. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. Kindly refer Outcome of Board Meeting for further details. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.02.2026)
Board Meeting3 Feb 20263 Feb 2026
Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting28 Jan 202628 Jan 2026
Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Dec 202512 Dec 2025
Appointment of Mr. Parmeshvar Namdev Dhangarae as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting27 Oct 202522 Oct 2025
Take Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2025 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, October 27, 2025, approved the Unaudited financial results of the Company (Standalone) together with its subsidiaries (Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025, as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 27.10.2025)

Take Solutions: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

QUICKLINKS FOR Take Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.