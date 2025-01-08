iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Steel Ltd Book Closer

127.7
(0.92%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Tata Steel: Related News

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Tata Steel’s Indian production jumps ~6%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|09:19 AM

Industrial product and project deliveries remained consistent, but value-added segments experienced double-digit growth.

Read More
Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Tata Steel swings to net profit of ₹833 Crore in Q2FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|09:30 AM

The revenue from the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) business increased to ₹1,348 Crore in the September quarter of 2024.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 7th November 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Nov 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Hindalco, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Tata Steel logs 5% y-o-y growth in Q2 crude steel production

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|11:25 AM

On a half-year basis, Tata Steel India's crude steel output jumped 5% to 10.53 Million tonnes, while deliveries increased 4% to 10.04 Million tonnes.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

Read More
Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Tata Steel Secures £500M Grant for Green Steel

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Sep 2024|10:32 AM

The company announced a generous support package for affected employees, including voluntary redundancy, re-skilling opportunities, and cross-matching for other roles.

Read More
Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Tata Steel Acquires Additional Stake in Singapore Unit for ₹2,348 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Aug 2024|12:40 PM

The strategic stake purchase is part of Tata Steel's efforts to enhance its global presence and operational efficiency.

Read More
Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Odisha to Reap Rs 1 Lakh Crore Windfall from SC Mining Verdict

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Aug 2024|02:13 PM

Tata Steel reported in an exchange statement on July 31 that it will owe Odisha Rs 17,300 crore in mineral tax as a result of the Supreme Court's verdict.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Steel Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.