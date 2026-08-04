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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.53
7.53
7.53
7.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.33
65.97
54.88
48.72
Net Worth
92.86
73.5
62.41
56.25
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
345
279.56
226.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
345
279.56
226.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.32
1.96
1.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
4,045
|41.41
|5,56,537.83
|4,455.26
|0.94
|36,024.07
|541.71
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
234
|60.94
|48,789.47
|212.27
|0.73
|6,648.4
|42.5
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd
ACMESOLAR
368.05
|58.05
|26,016.51
|121.7
|0.05
|2,266.28
|109.66
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
19.68
|20.94
|23,769.5
|269.53
|0.66
|1,230.26
|13.71
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,316.4
|21.08
|22,480.5
|219.84
|0.84
|6,963.98
|481.02
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
ED / MD / Promoter
SANJAY TYAGI
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Kartikey Tyagi
Executive Director
REKHA TYAGI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mukesh Kumar Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bhawna Saunkhiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saket Surolia
S 553/54 Gr.Flr School Block,
Shakarpur,
New Delhi - 110092
Tel: +91 92112 52228
Website: http://www.technocraftventures.com
Email: compliance@technocraftventures.com
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Summary
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Reports by Technocraft Ventures Ltd
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