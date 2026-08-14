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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
1.64
1.54
1.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.61
2.2
-0.01
Net Worth
14.25
3.74
1.53
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
5,338
|62.84
|1,47,969.36
|543.01
|1.24
|3,374.93
|284.91
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
APLAPOLLO
2,058
|98.85
|57,142.1
|146.98
|0.41
|3,698.37
|125.38
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
2,770
|63.52
|53,619.53
|283.52
|0.13
|2,144.58
|309.31
Welspun Corp Ltd
WELCORP
1,883.1
|67.45
|49,674.42
|115.84
|0.27
|1,567.22
|195.47
Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd
KIRLOSENG
2,060.35
|65.51
|29,982.18
|99.31
|0.34
|1,471.3
|230.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
ARUN KUMAR
Executive Director & CEO
AMRISHA ARUN KUMAR SHARMA
Non Executive Director
APEKSHA SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIJOY KUMAR
Non Executive Director
INDU SHEKHAR JHA
Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Prashant Prakash Lathi
Gala No.6,7,8,105,106,107,108,
Nirav-2 Gaon Devi Ind.Es.Vasai,
Maharashtra - 401208
Tel: +91 78880 99611
Website: http://www.technocratplasma.com
Email: info@technocratplasma.com
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Summary
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Reports by Technocrats Plasma Systems Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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